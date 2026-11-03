Love travelling and meeting new people? Finland is inviting 16 international singles for a blind date over specially curated dinners

How can you apply?

If you are single and love food, you can apply for a chance to be part of the experience through FinnishDinnerDate.com.

The application is fairly simple. You just need to answer one question: "What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?"

To apply, create a video in English answering the question and post it on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube. Use the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate and tag Visit Finland's official accounts. You will then need to fill out the application form on the website and share the link to your video.

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Don't want to post your video publicly? You can upload it to YouTube as an Unlisted video and share the link in your application instead.

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The last date to apply is November 10, 2026, at 11:59 am Finnish time (EET, UTC+2). The selected participants will be announced on December 1 through Visit Finland's Instagram and TikTok accounts.

\What can participants expect?

The experience is not just about meeting someone new. Participants will also get to discover Finnish food through specially prepared tasting menus featuring local ingredients and traditional flavours.

Chef Adele Kinnunen, Head Chef at Café Savoy, will prepare the menu for the Helsinki dinner. The Tampere experience will feature a menu created by Chef Henry Tikkanen, restaurateur of Gösta and former Finnish Chef of the Year.

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The idea takes inspiration from Finland's viral "Sinkkukori" or "single basket" trend. Under this playful concept, singles use pink grocery baskets while shopping to signal that they are open to meeting someone.

Why is Finland doing this?

Finland wants more travellers to discover its food culture, which remains relatively unknown outside the country. Its cuisine is closely linked to nature and changing seasons, with wild fish, game, berries and mushrooms among its key ingredients.

"Finnish food is a direct expression of our famously happy way of life: a way of connecting to place, to season, and to the people around you," says Heli Jimenez, Senior Director, International Marketing at Business Finland.

And who knows? Participants might leave Finland with a new favourite food, a memorable travel experience or perhaps someone special.