LPG shortage: Several Delhi eateries close, Maharashtra sets up control rooms; top points

LPG shortage: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said some individuals are ‘spreading unnecessary panic’, several states have announced measures to ensure there is no LPG shortage. PM Modi also asked state governments to enhance monitoring to stop black marketers and hoarders.
"I do not wish to make any political statements at this moment. Those who are causing alarm are not only exposing their own intentions to the public but also causing harm to the country," Modi said, adding that the government is addressing the obstacles in the supply chain.
PM Modi said, like the COVID-19 pandemic, we would overcome this too.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s happening across the country:
- Several restaurants and eateries in Delhi have temporarily halted operations. Business owners have spoken about how the LPG shortage has not only affected their daily earnings but also created anxiety among workers.
- Boheme Cafe Bar in Karol Bagh, Kashmir Chur Chur Naan in Paharganj, several outlets of Tadka Rani have stopped operations due to LPG supply shortage. Many street vendors in Sangam Vihar, PVR Saket, GTB Nagar and Adarsh Nagar have shut operations.
- Maharashtra government sets up control rooms and district-level committees to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG. Moreover, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department said there is no shortage of domestic LPG in Maharashtra and citizens need not panic.
- Authorities in Maharashtra have been asked to explore the use of alternative fuels such as coal or kerosene, while following norms of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.
- In Kerala around 40 per cent restaurants shut down as many were unable to switch to alternative cooking methods. Apart from restaurants, caterers, hostels, canteens and crematoriums have also been affected.
- Punjab Assembly passed a unanimous resolution stating that the failure of the Centre’s foreign policy has led to a shortage of LPG across the country. According to the resolution, the war between Iran and the Israel-US combine is delivering a major shock to the Indian economy, while the Centre is giving false assurances.
- Hotels in Rajasthan have reportedly moved to alternatives, indicating a sharp increase in demand for coal and wood. Daily wood consumption has risen from around 100 kg to 200-250 kg, and demand is expected to increase further, while coal, which earlier sold for Rs 30 per kg, is now around Rs 35 per kg. Wood has increased from Rs 8 per kg to nearly Rs 10 per kg.
- Bombay High Court issued notices to the Union petroleum and natural gas ministry as well as a private firm in connection with a petition filed by six LPG distributors. They claimed that Confidence Petroleum India failed to increase supply of LPG cylinders despite the Centre’s directive. They said representations seeking a halt of LPG exports and an increase in supply to the domestic market have not been acted upon. The company had informed them that they cannot prioritise supply in the domestic market as it has to cater to the international market as per its export strategy, the petitioners claimed.