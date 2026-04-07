Mojtaba Khamenei unconscious, under treatment; unable to run Iran: Report

The newly appointed Supreme Leader of Iran and son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly unconscious and receiving treatment at a hospital in the Iranian city of Qom.

According to a report in The Times that cited inputs from a diplomatic memo that was shared by US-Israeli intelligence with its Gulf allies, Khamenei sustained injuries in the same strike that killed his father on February 28. He is unable to run the country, it said.

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The memo suggests that they have got hold of Mojtaba’s location. The Supreme Leader has not been seen publicly till date, which raised questions about his state. Rumours were rife that the 56-year-old passed away in the attack but Iran repeatedly mentioned that he was in charge of Iran.

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They also released a video of the leader walking into a room and analysing a map of Israel’s nuclear power plant in Dimona. He also condemned the death of IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khamenei and stated that such assassinations would not weaken the regime.

The memo also revealed preparations for Ali Khamenei’s burial in Qom after his death.

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The report comes as Iran rejected Trump’s ceasefire ahead of his Tuesday deadline. Tehran rejected the ceasefire and peace talks proposal, stating that it is necessary to end the war permanently. A framework, brokered by Pakistan, aimed at ending the war with a broader peace settlement to be concluded within 15 to 20 days but Iran listed its own demands including a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction efforts.

US Secretary of Defence, Pete Hegseth said that today would see the biggest strike on Iranian infrastructure, and tomorrow would see an even bigger attack. Iran can still choose wisely, he said.