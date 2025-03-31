Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to over 1,700, 3,400 missing

The death toll from Myanmar's earthquake continued to climb as international rescue teams and aid entered the country. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake, one of the strongest in a century, struck on Friday, resulting in approximately 1,700 deaths, 3,400 injuries, and over 300 missing persons as of Sunday, according to the military government.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing cautioned that the number of fatalities could increase, as reported by state media. This comes three days after he requested international assistance.

Neighbouring countries, including India, China, and Thailand, have sent relief materials and teams, joined by aid and personnel from Malaysia, Singapore, and Russia. However, residents in Mandalay and Sagaing have reported that international aid has yet to arrive, raising concerns about severe shortages of food, electricity, and water. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies highlighted the growing humanitarian needs.

The United States has pledged $2 million in aid through Myanmar-based humanitarian assistance organisations and announced the deployment of an emergency response team from USAID. The earthquake has exacerbated the challenges faced by Myanmar, already struggling with a civil war following a military coup in 2021 that ousted the elected government.

Critical infrastructure, including bridges, highways, airports, and railways, has been damaged, hampering humanitarian efforts. The military council has denied international journalists access, citing the lack of water, electricity, and accommodation. The US Geological Survey predicts that the death toll could exceed 10,000, with losses potentially surpassing the country's annual economic output.

Hospitals in central and northwestern Myanmar, including Mandalay and Naypyitaw, are overwhelmed with injured individuals, as reported by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. In Mandalay, monk Ashin Pawara noted that concrete buildings are unsafe, leading people to sleep on the streets. Hospital buildings have collapsed, and patients are without proper beds.

The earthquake also affected parts of Thailand, causing a skyscraper to collapse and killing 18 people in Bangkok. Rescue operations continue for those trapped in the debris.

Myanmar's opposition National Unity Government announced a two-week pause in military actions by anti-junta militias. The devastation in areas like Sagaing is extensive, with buildings collapsed and essential resources running out. A major bridge connecting Sagaing to Mandalay has collapsed, complicating aid delivery.

In Mandalay, many remain trapped under collapsed structures, with rescue efforts hindered by a lack of heavy machinery. Humanitarian workers are using basic tools to retrieve individuals. The World Health Organisation reported damage to healthcare facilities in Mandalay.

In Bangkok, rescuers continue efforts at the site of a collapsed building, searching for trapped workers. Thai police commander Teerasak Thongmo emphasised the urgency of finding survivors within the first 72 hours.