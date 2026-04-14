NATO allies decline to join Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports

West Asia War: NATO allies have declined to join US President Donald Trump's plan to blockade Iranian ports, stating they will only intervene once the fighting ends. This position is expected to increase tensions within the alliance.

Trump stated on Truth Social that other countries would be involved in the blockade soon. Despite this, NATO members including Britain and France declined to join, focusing instead on efforts to reopen the strait, which handles about a fifth of global oil shipments, as mentioned in a Reuters report.

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The refusal adds to existing friction with Trump, who has threatened to withdraw from NATO and is considering pulling some US troops from Europe after several countries denied airspace for attacks on Iran.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the BBC that the UK would not support the blockade despite considerable pressure, emphasising a decision to avoid being drawn into the war.

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Trump announced that the US military would target any Iranian ships approaching the blockade, which began on Monday after talks failed to end the six-week conflict with Iran.

Initially, Trump indicated cooperation with other countries to block ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the US later clarified that the blockade would apply only to vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports.

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Since the conflict started on February 28, Iran has largely restricted the waterway to its own ships, aiming to establish permanent control and possibly levy charges on passing vessels.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had earlier informed European governments that Trump sought prompt commitments to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Rutte noted that NATO could contribute if all 32 members agree to form a mission. Several European nations expressed willingness to assist in the strait only after hostilities end and assurances that their ships will not be targeted.

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French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to organise a conference with Britain and other countries to establish a multinational mission to restore navigation in the strait. He described the mission as strictly defensive and separate from the belligerents, to be deployed when conditions permit.

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Starmer outlined that the initiative aims to set rules for safe passage and coordinate military escorts for tankers. He stressed that the plan is about safeguarding shipping and supporting freedom of navigation after the conflict concludes.

A meeting involving about 30 countries, including Gulf states, India, Greece, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, may take place soon in Paris or London to finalise the mission plans.

