Nepal elections: All about Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first female PM and the face of 2026 polls

When Nepal’s youth took to the streets to demand an end to the old order, they didn't look to a career politician to lead the transition—they looked to a 73-year-old former judge. Sushila Karki, known for her "iron fist" against corruption, is now steering Nepal through its most pivotal election cycle yet.

Advertisement

As the nation heads to the polls this March, we dive into the life of the woman who went from the Supreme Court to the Prime Minister’s office, proving that in the new Nepal, integrity is the most powerful currency.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Born in June 1952 in Biratnagar, she attended the Mahendra Morang College and got her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1972. She later earned a Master's degree in political science from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

She returned to Nepal to study law at the Tribhuvan University, graduating in 1978. Later, she went on to become a lawyer and teach law at Mahendra Multiple Campus in Dharan.

Karki became the first female chief justice of Nepal in 2016. In May 2017, the government sought to suspend her after MPs signed an impeachment motion against her, following the court's overturning of their appointment of Jaya Bahadur Chand as police chief. Following this, the court chose the highest-ranking officer, Nawaraj Silwal, instead.

Advertisement

The impeachment proceedings were viewed by many as "politically motivated, intended to thwart the verdicts on some high-profile cases", according to The Himalayan Times. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said that "the attempt to remove her gives rise to serious concerns about the Government's commitment to transitional justice and the rule of law".

Karki retired from the court in June 2017 and later wrote an autobiography about her early life and career as a judge.

After the 2025 Gen-Z anti-corruption protests forced KP Sharma Oli to resign, the activists suggested Karki's name to lead the interim government due to her political neutrality. After a poll on Discord, members elected Karki out of the 5 options, and her appointment was agreed upon during talks with the Nepalese Army.

Advertisement

After this, President Ramchandra Poudel appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the transitional government until the elections in March 2026. After taking the oath on September 12 last year, she vowed to bring peace, good governance, end corruption, and conduct the general elections after 6 months in March 2026.

She also said that those who died in the protests would be considered "martyrs". A day after taking the oath, she visited the hospitals and met the injured youngsters, expressing solidarity with their cause and assuring them of government support.

She promised to investigate vandalism during the protests and announced compensation worth $7,000 (NPR 1 million) to the injured protestors.

With this, she became the first woman to hold the position of Prime Minister in Nepal.