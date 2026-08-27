Nepal flash floods: Death toll crosses 150, 130+ Indians missing, India mobilises aid; What we know so far

What we know so far

Top developments

Pilgrims unaccounted for: Nepal's Tourism Ministry says 133 Indian pilgrims travelling the Kailash Mansarovar route are among the missing. With communication networks down in several pockets, tracing stranded travellers has become a struggle for both families and officials.



Two dedicated helpline numbers, +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500, have been activated for relatives seeking updates.

A trail of ruin along the rivers: After tearing through Rasuwa and Dhading via the Bhote Koshi, the flood pushed into the Trishuli River near Timure and continued spreading into Nuwakot, Chitwan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East, with the damage stretching across a band roughly 70 to 200 kilometres from Kathmandu. Visuals emerging from the region show whole villages underwater, cars carried off by the current, and bridges giving way under the pressure. Advertisement

Transport network in tatters: Nineteen motorable bridges have reportedly been destroyed, and a 42-kilometre stretch of road connecting Betrawati in Nuwakot to the Rasuwagadhi border point has been wiped out. Footage circulating online allegedly captured one bridge being swallowed by muddy floodwater and collapsing in roughly half a minute. With ground access largely cut off, helicopters have become the backbone of relief operations in the hardest-hit mountain districts.

Power projects knocked offline: The Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal reports that eight functioning hydropower plants, together generating 354 MW, have sustained damage, along with five more that were still under construction.



Among the bigger casualties: the 111-MW Rasuwagadhi plant, the 78-MW Sanjen Khola plant, and the 60-MW Upper Trishuli 3A project.

Isha Foundation members missing: The organisation says 77 of its people were at an immigration office when disaster struck and remain untraceable, even as 495 others made it back safe. Founder Sadhguru said there had been no formal update on those stuck at the immigration centre, and Nepali authorities later confirmed that the centre's staff, too, had gone silent.

Damage spills into Tibet: The Gyirong border zone in Tibet was struck by mudslides and flooding of its own, with Chinese officials reporting three dead and 265 missing, figures they describe as still preliminary. Roads, phone lines and power supply near the Gyirong crossing have all been knocked out. Rescue teams and drones have been sent in to survey the damage, though a rescuer quoted by state media said efforts to reach the border post had failed, with access roads completely gone. Advertisement

India mobilises aid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah to pledge full humanitarian backing. India has already flown in 10 tonnes of relief material, shelters, blankets, hygiene supplies, solar lighting and medicine, aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J, with further deliveries planned via C-17 and C-130 aircraft and helicopters standing by for evacuation duties.

Bihar braces for overflow: As flood runoff entered the Gandak system, authorities threw open all 36 gates of the Gandak Barrage at Valmikinagar to manage the surge, with the peak flow expected around 11 pm before tapering off. Heightened watch has been ordered across West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and the flood-prone Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts, with NDRF units, boats and evacuation plans on standby.

States check in on their people:



- Tamil Nadu says 37 of its 57 tourists in Nepal remain untraced, with 20 confirmed safe

- Uttar Pradesh has issued a travel advisory and switched on its 1070 helpline

- Maharashtra confirmed four tourists from Mumbai and Pune are safe but stranded

- Kerala reports a 36-member travel group from the state is safe and clear of the disaster zone

- Sikkim has opened its own helpline for worried families.