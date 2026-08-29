Nepal flash floods: Death toll hits 626, rescuers reach Gyriong checkpoint where Sadhguru team was stranded

Border crossing reduced to ruins

Four days after the flash flood swept through the Nepal-Tibet border region, Chinese rescuers reached the Gyirong immigration centre, which was swallowed by a massive wall of water and mud. An 80-member team of spiritual leader Sadhguru's Isha Foundation was at the immigration centre when tragedy struck.

The 21-member rescue team, accompanied by a search dog, had to cross mountains and valleys and use ropes to move through forests and cliffs after much of the road to Gyirong was destroyed.

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What they found was complete devastation. "There was no road. It was all virgin forest and sheer cliffs," rescue worker Zou Mingqi said. "At the complex, as far as the eye could see, there was nothing but ruins," he said.

Indian pilgrims among those at the site

Several Indian pilgrims were present at the border crossing, either on their way to Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra or returning after completing the pilgrimage. The Gyirong border port connects Tibet and Nepal, and every traveller bound for Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar must clear immigration there. Though there are checkpoints at Khasa and Korala, Gyirong is the most widely used route.

According to a report in The New York Times, at least 130 people were near or at the immigration centre when the floods struck. The largest group, comprising 80 people, was from Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation. In a video released earlier this week, a tearful Sadhguru said the group, made up of 46 women and 34 men from 19 countries, had reached the immigration checkpoint minutes before the tragedy.

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"Literally, the entire group was there at the building... This is a terrible and extraordinary event," Sadhguru said, as people could be heard weeping around him. He added: "The same building where we were for the immigration just a week ago... that entire building is washed away."

Families wait for word

Another group of more than 50 Indian pilgrims had left for the border checkpoint before the flooding, the report said. Friends and relatives of the tour’s coordinator, Syed Umar Farooq, said they had not been able to contact anyone in the group since the disaster. Another 40 travellers from Himalayan Glacier, a US-based tour company, had also planned to cross into Tibet through the same checkpoint. The company’s chief executive, Sagar Pandey, told The New York Times that he had not heard from anyone in that group since Wednesday.

Rakesh Nayak, a 45-year-old software engineer from Karnataka who has been working in Australia for the past 10 years, was also among those present at the immigration centre. "He was inside the office when the floods came. After that, there has been no communication," Nayak’s father said. Deepak and Madhu Ahuja, an Indian-origin couple living in Texas, were also on a group pilgrimage to Kailash when the flood struck. Their daughters believe they were inside the immigration office at Gyirong. "We all immediately started calling our parents. No answer," one of the sisters told the BBC.

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Visuals capture the scale of the flood

Some of the most dramatic footage from the disaster came from CCTV cameras in the Gyirong port region. The visuals showed a sudden rush of water and mud surging over the multi-storey immigration office as people nearby tried to escape.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that nearly 320 Indians remain missing in Nepal, while the government has managed to establish contact with around 400 citizens on the Chinese side.

Threat of more flooding remains

As Nepal continues rescue efforts and searches for survivors and the missing, concerns have grown over the formation of a new lake near the affected region. Rescue teams have been put on alert amid fears that the growing lake could burst and trigger another sudden downstream flood.

The disaster has left Nepal facing a massive humanitarian and infrastructure crisis, with hundreds dead, thousands missing, the Gyirong immigration centre reduced to rubble, and authorities warning that the danger may not yet have passed.