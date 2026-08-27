Nepal flash floods: Death toll reaches 270; UP districts on high alerts, Valmikinagar Barrage under close watch as Nepali rivers swell

Meanwhile, 31 pilgrims from Hyderabad, including former DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, have been reported safe after narrowly escaping a flash flood in the Nepal-Tibet border region during their Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Nepal authorities have also located around 25 Chinese workers who had earlier been reported missing. The scale of the disaster has meanwhile prompted alerts and emergency measures in parts of India downstream of rivers flowing from Nepal.

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Nepal flood death toll rises to 270

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Nepal’s flash floods were triggered after an ice-rock landslide blocked a river near the Nepal-China border, according to the country’s disaster management authorities. The floods have affected several districts, damaged bridges and roads and blocked major highways.

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said nearly 300 Indian tourists were among thousands reported missing, while authorities put the total number of missing people at nearly 826.

According to Nepal Police, the death toll from the Bhote Koshi flood in Rasuwa has climbed to 270. Chitwan reported the highest number of recovered bodies at 108, followed by East Nawalparasi with 62, Dhading with 27 and West Nawalparasi with 15. Police said 20 bodies were recovered in Gorkha, 17 in Rasuwa, 12 in Nuwakot and nine in Tanahun.

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At least 52 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Of these, 26 are at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital and 20 at the Trauma Centre.

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32 West Bengal pilgrims remain missing

Concern in West Bengal is focused on the 32 Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims travelling with ‘Cholo Jai’. Two managers accompanying the group are also untraceable.

Officials said the last contact with the group was established at around **8 am on Wednesday**, with efforts continuing to trace them.

In contrast, the group of 31 pilgrims from Hyderabad has been confirmed safe. The group, which includes former DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy, narrowly escaped the flash flood that struck the Nepal-Tibet border region.

Karnataka seeks clarity on stranded Indians

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said the state government is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs over the situation in Nepal.

He said the MEA has issued three emergency numbers, which are also available on WhatsApp to assist Indians affected by the floods.

Kharge said the government does not yet have a confirmed figure for the number of Karnataka residents stranded in Nepal. Reports have emerged from Belagavi but have not yet been fully ascertained.

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In Kalaburagi, however, he said two people from Chincholi have been confirmed to be stuck in the Nepal floods.

UP districts on high alert

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts have stepped up monitoring of the Gandak and other water bodies downstream of rivers flowing from Nepal.

In Maharajganj, senior officials, including Additional District Magistrate Prashant Kumar, have been deployed in vulnerable riverine areas to monitor the Gandak, Darjaniya, Tail Fall and other channels receiving water from Nepal.

Officials have been instructed to maintain constant vigilance, alert vulnerable villages and keep relief and rescue teams ready. Riverbank and low-lying villages are being closely monitored, with evacuation preparations in place if water levels rise suddenly.

Kumar said the administration was fully prepared and that river levels and flows were being continuously monitored. He urged residents to stay away from rivers, follow official advisories and avoid rumours.

In neighbouring Kushinagar, District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar and Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar inspected vulnerable riverside villages and the Valmikinagar barrage.

Officials are particularly monitoring villages in sandy areas across the river, where large numbers of people and livestock live close to the river. Arrangements are being made to shift residents to safer locations if water levels rise sharply.

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Valmikinagar barrage discharge rises

The Valmikinagar barrage in Bihar is also under close watch, with all 36 gates open.

The district administration said discharge increased from around 1.04 lakh cusecs at 8 pm to 1.36 lakh cusecs at 9.30 pm and 1.42 lakh cusecs at 10 pm.

Officials are monitoring pressure at vulnerable stretches of the Narwa Jot AP embankment, including between the 3 km and 4 km points, the spur at 10.518 km, and stretches between 13 km and 14.5 km.

An SDRF team equipped for rescue operations has been deployed and kept on alert. Police personnel in Khadda, Hanumanganj, Tarayasu Jan and Sevarahi have also been alerted.

Two PAC platoons have been deployed, with two more sought as a precaution. Officials have been instructed to use loudspeakers to warn residents in vulnerable villages, while drinking water, mobile toilets and other essential facilities are being arranged.

Prayers held for Nepal flood victims

In Vrindavan, yajnas and prayers were held for the safety of those affected by the Nepal floods and for peace for those who lost their lives. The programme is scheduled to continue until the situation improves.

As rescue operations continue in Nepal, authorities have traced around 100 Indian visitors, but uncertainty remains over the missing West Bengal pilgrims and other people still unaccounted for. With rivers flowing downstream from Nepal, Indian states along the border are also maintaining heightened vigilance.