Nepal flash floods: Death toll tops 1,300, 5-year-old among 169 Indians rescued so far

The latest rescues from the Trishuli Bazaar area in Nepal's Nuwakot district since Friday include three Indian nationals — Abhijit Suresh Pawar, Dipika Abhijit Pawar, and five-year-old Samarth Abhijit Pawar. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian embassy in Kathmandu is facilitating their return flight home.

The MEA also said that 1,907 Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Nepal from China. "As per official sources in China, there are no Indian travellers who are stranded in the Tibetan Autonomous Region in China," Jaiswal noted.

"As per our information, 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government," Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing. "We deeply appreciate the efforts of the Nepalese authorities in this regard."

Advertisement

According to Nepalese authorities, the death toll from the floods had earlier risen to at least 1,295 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas. While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 5,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

Jaiswal said India supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal since the flash floods hit the country on August 26. He said India has supplied around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft to Nepal till now.

"We do plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the government of Nepal," he said.

"In addition to the relief material, we have also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities," he said.

Advertisement

The first tranche of relief materials was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation. Modi had assured Shah of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.

The floods have damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges and 40 km of black-topped roads, mainly in central Nepal, according to local authorities. Jaiswal said India responded promptly to the flash floods in Nepal and will continue to support the reconstruction and recovery efforts in the country.

To a question on climate change in the context of the Nepal floods, Jaiswal said India has consistently maintained that it is a common challenge, and action in this regard must be based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities. "Developed countries who historically are responsible for the emissions and have contributed overwhelmingly to this crisis, must take lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing countries by way of finance and technology transfer to meet this challenge," he added.

With the death toll now at 1,344, rescue operations are continuing in Nepal, while India has said 275 of its nationals remain missing, 169 have been rescued and relief assistance to the Himalayan nation will continue.