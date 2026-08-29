Nepal flash floods: Infosys subsidiary chief Lax Gopisetty not reachable. Read full company statement here

Infosys says Lax Gopisetty is not reachable

"We can confirm that our colleague Lax Gopisetty, who was visiting the region in a personal capacity, is currently not reachable," Infosys said. Infosys Public Services, a subsidiary of IT services major Infosys, is mainly focused on the public sector in the US and Canada.

The company said it is working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact with Gopisetty.

"We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Lax and all those affected by this tragedy," Infosys said.

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Infosys said it was deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Nepal and the tragic loss of lives.

Who is Lax Gopisetty?

According to his profile on the Infosys website, Gopisetty advises public sector organisations on strategy, technology, operations and transformation to support agencies' mission, and oversees company strategy and execution to deliver purposeful objectives.

Prior to his current role, Gopisetty was Global Vice President with Infosys and Head of Business Applications and Digital Workspace Service, where he expanded the practice globally across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Before joining Infosys, Gopisetty was a Managing Director at Accenture, where he led a segment of the Health and Public Services business in North America. He has also built high-growth practices at BearingPoint, IBM, PwC and HCL, according to the Infosys website.

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Nepal floods: Indians missing and stranded

At least 320 Indians remain missing, and 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, adding that India stands ready to extend all possible help to Kathmandu to deal with the situation.

The MEA said 153 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal. A total of 21 Indians arrived in New Delhi on Friday afternoon, a day after they reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected areas of Nepal, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Authorities in Nepal have decided to seek limited international assistance in specialised areas, including tunnel rescues, DNA testing and forensic examinations, after initially deciding against allowing foreign search-and-rescue teams into the flood-hit areas. Damaged roads and disruption to mobile and telephone networks have also complicated rescue efforts.