Nepal flash floods: Trishuli Bazaar hit by torrents as villages, roads and bridges are damaged. Watch video

The flash flood has washed away villages and damaged roads, bridges and power projects in a region bordering Tibet. At least eight people have been killed, according to Reuters, while rescue teams continue to search for those stranded or missing.
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Watch: Floodwaters sweep through Trishuli Bazaar
Footage from Trishuli Bazar shows residents standing near homes partially submerged in muddy floodwater. In some areas, the water has covered roads and surrounding structures.
Other footage from Galchhi in Nepal's Dhading district shows a torrent of muddy water surging through a river, with floodwaters spreading across nearby roads and settlements.
Videos posted on social media also show the force of the flooding, with multi-storey buildings collapsing into the water as the torrent moves through a Nepalese town.
At least eight killed, rescue operations underway
At least eight people have been confirmed dead in the flash floods, according to Reuters. Authorities have warned that the death toll could rise as rescue teams reach more affected areas.
Helicopters are being used to search the affected region, although high water levels have made it difficult for some aircraft to land.
The cause of the flooding has not yet been established. Deadly floods in the region last year were linked to the draining of a glacial lake.
384 travellers reported missing
The flooding has also affected travellers in the region. Nepal's tourism board said a preliminary assessment had identified 384 travellers reported missing, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals.
Those listed as missing include travellers from India, Australia, the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.
The tourism board said the information was still “being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies.”
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Flooding impacts Tibet
The disaster has also affected areas across the border in Tibet. China's state news agency Xinhua reported that a mudslide in Gyirong county caused “major casualties”.
The mudslide occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time and cut off roads, communications and power in the region.
Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out search and rescue efforts to find those missing following the mudslide.