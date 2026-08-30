Nepal issues fresh flood alert as Bhote Koshi river flow increases further

"The flow of the flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further," the authority said in an alert issued this early morning.

It specifically warned personnel involved in search, rescue, and relief operations in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding areas. It also urged people in riparian zones and other relevant parties to remain alert.

"We will provide updates as soon as further information is received," the authority said.

The latest alert came hours after another warning from the authority.

In that alert, the District Administration Office in Rasuwa said it had received information that the sound of increased flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River had been heard.

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The authority urged people to exercise caution in areas around the river in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading. "We will provide further updates as soon as additional information is received," it said.

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Barrier Lake Raises Concern

The fresh warning comes as Nepal and China have been monitoring another flood risk in the Himalayas.

On Thursday, Nepal's disaster authority warned that a lake had formed after debris blocked a river near the site of this week's catastrophic flooding. The lake was rising and was at risk of bursting.

"Residents of the lower banks... passengers, rescuers engaged in rescue operations, and all concerned are requested to exercise special caution and stay in safe places away from the river banks and risky areas," the authority said.

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China's Water Ministry also warned of a high risk of the barrier lake breaching.

It said 3 million cubic metres of water - equivalent to about 1,200 Olympic swimming pools - were expected to flow into the lake over three days. Peak flow was expected around September 1.

Chinese state media said rainfall forecast over the following week could further increase the threat.

"The volume of water is continuing to increase, and so is the risk," Zhu Jinfeng, a researcher in the water resources ministry's hydrology department, told state broadcaster CCTV.

Lake Formed After Debris Blocked River

The barrier lake formed at the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers, China's Ministry of Water Resources said.

It is near Langtang Lirung peak, where the collapsed glacier is believed to have originated. The lake is also several kilometres upstream from Gyirong Port, a major land crossing linking Nepal and China that was hit by Wednesday's massive flood.

As of Friday, about 2.5 million cubic metres of water had accumulated in the lake, according to CCTV.

The lake had started overflowing on Thursday. On Friday morning, a Chinese military drone captured footage of an avalanche on a snow-capped mountain that deposited an estimated 50,000 cubic metres of ice debris into the barrier lake.

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Reuters reported that aerial footage released by a Chinese rescue team on Thursday showed masses of brown water accumulating in a basin with no visible outlet. The water had already submerged bushes and trees and appeared to be pushing against a barrier of debris and stones.