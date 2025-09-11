Nepal protests: 30 dead, UP increases security in border districts, additional flights planned to bring people back; top points

Amid the unrest in Nepal, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have heightened security in districts along the India Nepal border. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said Air India and IndiGo will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back people stranded in the country.

As many as 30 are believed to be dead amid the nationwide protest in Nepal, and over 1,000 have been left injured. The protesters, mostly young people, stormed key government buildings and prisons and clashed with security forces in the violence that toppled the KP Sharma Oli-led Nepalese government.

