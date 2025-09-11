Nepal protests: 30 dead, UP increases security in border districts, additional flights planned to bring people back; top points

Amid the unrest in Nepal, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have heightened security in districts along the India Nepal border. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said Air India and IndiGo will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back people stranded in the country.
As many as 30 are believed to be dead amid the nationwide protest in Nepal, and over 1,000 have been left injured. The protesters, mostly young people, stormed key government buildings and prisons and clashed with security forces in the violence that toppled the KP Sharma Oli-led Nepalese government.
As many as 5,000 young people joined a virtual meeting to choose the country’s next leader.
Nepal unrest: Here are the latest developments
- Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first female Chief Justice, known for her anti-corruption stance has become the preferred candidate to lead an interim government. The former Chief Justice said she is prepared to lead, and the youth trust her to lead the country.
- Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, another potential candidate to head the government, endorsed Karki and declined an interim leadership. He urged the President to dissolve the government.
- According to reports, Nepal Army chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel played a key role in persuading Sushila Karki to lead the interim government. General Sigdel held several discussions with groups involved in the Gen Z protests and other individuals before visiting Karki’s residence in Dhapasi around 2 am on Wednesday to inform her that she was the most suitable candidate to head the interim government. Karki was initially hesitant to accept the offer but agreed 15 hours later after the Gen Z groups made a formal request.
- At least five juvenile inmates died during a clash with security personnel at a jail in western Nepal. More than 7,000 prisoners escaped from different jails during the unrest. Inmates took advantage of the protests to attempt escapes, leading to clashes in multiple prison facilities since Tuesday, stated Nepali media.
- Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have increased security measures in districts along the India-Nepal border. Senior officials are carrying out inspections and maintaining a high alert status across the border areas. The focus is on preventing any spillover of the unrest into Indian territory.
- Air India and IndiGo will operate additional flights to Kathmandu to bring back people stranded in the Nepal capital, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said. Airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels. These additional flights will operate along the scheduled services.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that around 200 Telugu people are stranded in riot-hit Nepal. He added that Minister Nara Lokesh has been given the responsibility to monitor real-time developments.
- The Indian Embassy in Beijing advised Indian pilgrims who travelled to Mt Kailash in Tibet through private operators via Nepal to be cautious due to the current situation in Kathmandu.