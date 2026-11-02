Netanyahu-Trump’s ‘direct’ and ‘tough’ phone call: What next in the Iran war?

Trump said on Saturday that negotiations with Iran were “going fine” and that he was “not in much of a hurry”. He said Tehran wanted a deal but was “not very reliable”, adding that it had made agreements and then backed out.

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At the same time, Trump said the US still needed to “take care” of one or two Iranian nuclear sites. Referring to a suspected facility built into a mountain, he said: “We can do that in 10 minutes. We have that planned. You can look at Pickaxe Mountain. We need to take care of that.”

The diplomatic track has continued alongside the military preparations. Vice President JD Vance last week sent a letter to Iran’s national security chief Mohsen Rezaei about the possibility of restarting negotiations, marking the highest-level US outreach to Tehran in several months.

Qatari mediators met Iranian officials in Doha on Sunday for a third consecutive day, seeking a deal to restart direct US-Iran talks and end the conflict. The discussions followed meetings in Tehran on Friday.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no final agreement had been reached and that progress depended on the US addressing Iran’s questions. He said Tehran was pursuing diplomacy while remaining prepared for defence.

Araghchi also said discussions on a two-day proposal were continuing. Qatar’s Al Jazeera reported that Iranian and Qatari negotiators had developed a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days of a potential agreement with Washington.

Trump has said the US will not launch new attacks before the midterms, but has not ruled out military action afterwards. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had not decided whether to launch further strikes and preferred a diplomatic resolution.

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Iran has warned it would respond to any new attacks by striking US and Israeli targets in neighbouring countries. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered the armed forces to prepare for a possible attack.