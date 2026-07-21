New front in Iran war? Houthis declare naval blockade against Saudi Arabia

US-Iran war: Yemen's Houthi movement has declared an immediate naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a new front in the long-running conflict. This move raises the possibility of further disruption to shipping and energy flows through the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The Iran-aligned group, known as Ansar Allah, made the announcement days after threatening a "siege" on Saudi Arabia in response to an attack on Sanaa International Airport last week. This development coincides with escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz and unsettled global energy markets.

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In their statement, the Houthis said the maritime embargo was based on the principle of "an eye for an eye" and asserted their right to respond to the blockade with a blockade, meeting all escalation with escalation. They accused Saudi Arabia of imposing an unjust and oppressive siege on Yemen for nearly 12 years by blockading its ports and airports and plundering resources.

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The group declared complete readiness for all options and warned that any further Saudi action would be met with a comprehensive and decisive response. They also called for general mobilisation and urged supporters to prepare for all scenarios.

It remains unclear how the Houthis plan to enforce the blockade or whether it signals a return to attacks on international shipping. The group previously disrupted global commerce by targeting vessels around Bab al-Mandeb after the Gaza war outbreak in 2023, but those attacks stopped following a Gaza ceasefire last October.

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The Bab al-Mandeb Strait links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is one of the world's most critical shipping corridors. Located between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, it is just 29 kilometres wide at its narrowest point, with traffic confined to two navigation channels.

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In 2024, about 4.1 billion barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products, roughly 5% of the global total, passed through the strait. With the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February, any disruption at Bab al-Mandeb could block up to 25% of the world's oil and gas supply.

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The development is expected to affect Saudi oil exports. Since Hormuz became inaccessible, Saudi Arabia has increasingly relied on its 1,201-km East-West pipeline to transport crude from the Abqaiq oil field to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. From there, tankers transit Bab al-Mandeb to Asian markets. Ship-tracking data showed shipments from Yanbu averaging 4 million barrels a day recently, compared with about 973,000 barrels a day a year earlier. Petroleum volumes transiting Bab al-Mandeb reached 7.4 million barrels a day in June.

