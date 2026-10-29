No clear winner in Israel elections: Netanyahu alleges fraud as blocs fall short of majority

Netanyahu’s fraud allegations

In a post on X (formally twitter), Netanyahu’s account announced that Likud would submit hundreds of testimonies and evidence alleging widespread irregularities at Arab polling stations. The party claimed instances of bribery, threats, violence, forged documents, and double-voting, calling for formal investigations by the police, Shin Bet, and the Central Elections Committee.

"...We demand from the police and the Shin Bet a thorough investigation into the election theft by the Arab parties and the full prosecution of the criminals. We demand from the Central Elections Committee an immediate response to investigate these criminal offenses that have severely damaged the integrity of the elections in Israel and the election results..." he wrote.

הליכוד: הבחירות במדינת ישראל נגנבו על ידי מפלגות ערביות שתומכות בטרור ובחיסול המדינה היהודית באמצעות עבירות פליליות חמורות של שוחד, איומים, אלימות, זיופים ושימוש בתוכנות אסורות להמרצת מצביעים. מפלגת הליכוד מעבירה למשטרה, לשב״כ ולוועדת הבחירות מאות עדויות וראיות על גניבת בחירות בקלפיות ערביות רבות- אלפי מעטפות עם כסף מזומן ופתקי רע״ם, איומים ואלימות כלפי חברי הקלפי, ריבוי מצביעים מאחורי הפרגוד, הצבעות בזהות כפולה, פערים בין מספר המעטפות למספר המצביעים, שימוש בתוכנות המרצה אסורות ועוד. אנו דורשים מהמשטרה ומהשב״כ חקירה יסודית בגין גניבת הבחירות על ידי המפלגות הערביות ומיצוי הדין עם העבריינים. אנו דורשים מוועדת הבחירות התייחסות מיידית לחקירת העבירות הפליליות הללו שפגעו באופן קיצוני בטוהר הבחירות בישראל ובתוצאות הבחירות. זו פגיעה חמורה בדמוקרטיה הישראלית ובזכות הבחירה של אזרחי ישראל. גופי האכיפה מוכרחים לפעול ביד קשה ובאופן מיידי. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 28, 2026

The allegations remain unverified independently. The Joint List, an alliance of Arab-led parties on track to win 12 seats, firmly rejected the claims. Joint List leader Ahmad Tibi dismissed Likud’s statements as "the rhetoric of the defeated" and accused critics of attempting to "delegitimise the votes cast for Arab parties," describing the election outcome as a "sweeping victory".

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Coalition calculations & high turnout

The high-stakes election — the first general election in Israel since the October 2023 Hamas attacks — saw a voter turnout of approximately 77.7% among the 7.33 million eligible voters, surpassing the turnout of just over 70% in 2022.

Despite initial exit polls on October 27 shifting to favor Netanyahu, actual tallies leave both main camps short of a clear governing coalition. Democrats leader Yair Golan has called on Eisenkot’s opposition bloc to unite with Arab parties to reach a majority. However, it remains uncertain whether the Jewish opposition will enter into a coalition with Palestinian-led parties.

US President Donald Trump told Axios that Netanyahu was in "pretty good shape" following early results, crediting his endorsement with helping the prime minister’s performance. Trump noted he has not yet decided whether to intervene in potential coalition-building efforts.

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What happens next?

The Central Elections Committee has finished counting regular polling station ballots. Attention now turns to the "double-envelope" ballots — votes cast by soldiers, diplomats, and medical staff outside their assigned stations — which could shift the final seat allocations.