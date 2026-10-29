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No clear winner in Israel elections: Netanyahu alleges fraud as blocs fall short of majority

No clear winner in Israel elections: Netanyahu alleges fraud as blocs fall short of majority

61-seat majority mark: With 85.6% of votes counted across 93% of regular polling stations, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc stands at 53 seats. The opposition bloc, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, holds 48 seats, while Arab-led parties have secured 19 seats.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 6:48 AM IST
No clear winner in Israel elections: Netanyahu alleges fraud as blocs fall short of majorityThe high-stakes election, the first general election in Israel since the October 2023 Hamas attacks, saw a voter turnout of approximately 77.7% among the 7.33 million eligible voters.

Israel faces political uncertainty following a high-stakes national election, with preliminary vote counts pointing to a tight deadlock between major parliamentary blocs and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party leveling unverified claims of election fraud.

With 85.6% of votes counted across 93% of regular polling stations, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc stands at 53 seats. The opposition bloc, led by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, holds 48 seats, while Arab-led parties have secured 19 seats. With neither major camp reaching the 61-seat threshold required to form a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, the country faces a political stalemate.

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Netanyahu’s fraud allegations

In a post on X (formally twitter), Netanyahu’s account announced that Likud would submit hundreds of testimonies and evidence alleging widespread irregularities at Arab polling stations. The party claimed instances of bribery, threats, violence, forged documents, and double-voting, calling for formal investigations by the police, Shin Bet, and the Central Elections Committee.

"...We demand from the police and the Shin Bet a thorough investigation into the election theft by the Arab parties and the full prosecution of the criminals. We demand from the Central Elections Committee an immediate response to investigate these criminal offenses that have severely damaged the integrity of the elections in Israel and the election results..." he wrote.

The allegations remain unverified independently. The Joint List, an alliance of Arab-led parties on track to win 12 seats, firmly rejected the claims. Joint List leader Ahmad Tibi dismissed Likud’s statements as "the rhetoric of the defeated" and accused critics of attempting to "delegitimise the votes cast for Arab parties," describing the election outcome as a "sweeping victory".

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Coalition calculations & high turnout 

The high-stakes election — the first general election in Israel since the October 2023 Hamas attacks — saw a voter turnout of approximately 77.7% among the 7.33 million eligible voters, surpassing the turnout of just over 70% in 2022.

Despite initial exit polls on October 27 shifting to favor Netanyahu, actual tallies leave both main camps short of a clear governing coalition. Democrats leader Yair Golan has called on Eisenkot’s opposition bloc to unite with Arab parties to reach a majority. However, it remains uncertain whether the Jewish opposition will enter into a coalition with Palestinian-led parties.

US President Donald Trump told Axios that Netanyahu was in "pretty good shape" following early results, crediting his endorsement with helping the prime minister’s performance. Trump noted he has not yet decided whether to intervene in potential coalition-building efforts.

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What happens next? 

The Central Elections Committee has finished counting regular polling station ballots. Attention now turns to the "double-envelope" ballots — votes cast by soldiers, diplomats, and medical staff outside their assigned stations — which could shift the final seat allocations.

  • Final vote tally: Expected by October 30, with official results published on November 4. 
  • Mandate to form government: Israeli President Isaac Herzog will consult party leaders after final results are published to task a candidate with forming a government. The designated leader will have up to 42 days to negotiate a coalition.
  • Potential re-run: If no leader successfully puts together a 61-seat majority, Israel could be forced into another general election, with Netanyahu remaining as caretaker prime minister in the interim. 

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Published on: Oct 29, 2026 6:48 AM IST
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