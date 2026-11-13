Huang’s decades-long reign over the company at the center of the global artificial intelligence buildout ended abruptly after reports surfaced of three affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China. As the fallout rocked the tech sector, KoGuan — a Singapore-based billionaire with a $13.2 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — took to X to defend the executive and criticise the board’s decision.

In a post on November 12, KoGuan argued that Huang’s achievements far outweigh his personal failings and claimed high-profile figures had urged him to remain in charge.

"Jensen is a good guy, he is the main driver of si chips and si industries. He has built and maintained si global ecosystem. He is indisputable si leader not only in America but also the world. His strengths are far exceeding his weakness. As a human, he has made mistakes but who hasn’t made mistakes his/her life. He has been punished. Elon Musk, Gavin Baker and President Trump advised him to stay on as CEO of NVDA that he founded and the key architect of si success. He has improved our world for the better and created new jobs and opportunies for all. As one of the largest individual SH of NVDA, I demand the NVDA board and the world to retain him as CEO of Nvidia. He and NVDA are indispensable for leading America and mankind in super intelligence. Please join me to support him and his family during this difficult time," KoGuan wrote.

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In the next 3 years, nothing has changed on NVDA’s trajectory. However, I will reduce my plan investment in NVDA. Instead, I will invest more in other si companies. I hope and plan to invest in Jensen Huang if he creates or buys si company. I hope he will offer me the opportunity to invest in his future company. — KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) November 13, 2026

KoGuan began buying into Nvidia in March, marking a major diversification for an investor whose net worth had long been tied largely to Tesla Inc. While the exact size of his Nvidia stake cannot be independently verified, he has recently expanded his focus toward what he calls super-intelligence companies, disclosing earlier this week on X that he also holds stakes in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. and Google parent Alphabet Inc.

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By November 13, KoGuan escalated his defense of Huang, framing the ouster as a triumph of corporate oversight over innovation. Calling Huang “the supreme creator,” he argued that builders must be given leeway for human error.

"To create vs to regulate vs to distribute. First thing first. Creation first and foremost. No creation, no regulation, no distribution. Jensen Huang is the supreme creator. He created si chips, si industry, si global economy that regulators regulated and distributors distributed. Without Jensen’s NVDA, no si global economy and its ecosystem. We owed si world to him. Salute to Jensen Huang the creator and the father of si world," KoGuan posted.

"America is a civilization of creators. We cherish, celebrate and reward creators. Creators first, regulators second and distributors third in that order. Sad day today! We rewarded regulators first. Yes, Jensen made errors, but he human. Ironically, in the era of si, we must celebrate humans for being human with flaws. Yes we reward merits and punish misdeeds. We must prioritize rewards than punishments. Reward lavishly for creation. Make the biggest pie the world has ever seen, then regulators regulate and distributors distribute. Win-win civilization for all to celebrate," he added.

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While KoGuan acknowledged that Nvidia’s business trajectory remains intact over the next three years, he confirmed he will scale back his planned capital allocation to the chipmaker and redirect funds toward rival super-intelligence firms. More importantly, he made clear his loyalty lies with the founder rather than the company.

“I hope and plan to invest in Jensen Huang if he creates or buys” another super-intelligence company, KoGuan wrote on Friday. “I hope he will offer me the opportunity to invest in his future company.”