‘No going into NATO’: Trump tells Zelenskyy after Alaska meet with Putin; Ukraine President arrives in Washington 

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukraine can end the war almost immediately if it abandons hopes of joining NATO. Trump also pushed Ukraine to accept the peace deal. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in the US, and said that Kyiv too wants to end the war quickly and reliably.

“President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!” said Trump on social media after the Alaska talks.

Trump also advocated for a direct peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, emphasising that "Russia is a very big power, and they're not”. During the summit in Alaska, Trump proposed a plan where Russia would freeze its current front lines if Ukraine ceded control over all of Donetsk, a key industrial region. Zelenskyy rejected this proposal.

Trump stated that "it was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement”.

Zelenskyy, while acknowledging the efforts for peace, expressed concerns regarding Russia's refusal to cease military operations, stating "stopping the killing is a key element of stopping the war."

The proposed peace talks evoke memories of a tense meeting earlier in February at the White House, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance harshly criticised Zelenskyy. Trump also suggested a three-way meeting involving Putin and Zelenskyy could be a possibility.

Despite the disagreements, Zelenskyy said that he had arrived in Washington and would meet Trump as well as European leaders. “We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East—part of Donbas—and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so called “security guarantees” in 1994, but they didn't work. Of course, Crimea should not have been given up then, just as Ukrainians did not give up Kyiv, Odesa, or Kharkiv after 2022. Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for their independence,” he said. Zelenskyy said he is confident of defending Ukraine as the soldiers had successes in Donetsk and Sumy regions.

“Russia must end this war, which it itself started. And I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia into a real peace,” said Zelenskyy.

The conflict, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, continues to be the deadliest in Europe since World War II. It has resulted in over a million casualties, with significant civilian losses. European countries have expressed support for Trump's peace initiatives but maintain a strong stance against Russian aggression.