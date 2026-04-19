Donald Trump has announced that American representatives will arrive in Islamabad on Monday night for a fresh round of negotiations with Iran, even as tensions escalate over alleged ceasefire violations in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Iran of breaching the ceasefire agreement by firing at vessels in the Gulf, including a French ship and a British freighter. Calling it a “total violation,” he warned Tehran of sweeping consequences if it fails to accept what he described as a “very fair and reasonable deal.”

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Trump’s rhetoric took a stark turn as he threatened large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure if negotiations collapse.

“If they don’t take it, the United States is going to knock out every single power plant and every single bridge in Iran,” he wrote, adding, “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

He further claimed that Iran’s actions in attempting to close the Strait of Hormuz were self-defeating, arguing that existing US measures had already effectively restricted maritime movement, costing Tehran heavily in lost revenue.

Islamabad talks amid rising stakes

The upcoming talks in Islamabad are seen as a critical attempt to revive diplomacy after the first round failed to produce a concrete framework. Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

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Despite the heated rhetoric, Trump signaled that diplomacy remains on the table.

Speaking to ABC News, he expressed confidence that a deal would ultimately be reached. “It will happen. One way or another. The nice way or the hard way,” Trump said.

Ceasefire under strain

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints — has added urgency to the negotiations. Any disruption in the passage can have immediate global economic implications, particularly for energy markets.

Iran has not yet publicly responded to Trump’s latest remarks, but earlier statements from its officials suggested resistance to US demands, particularly on issues such as enriched uranium and sanctions relief.