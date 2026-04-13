No vessel spared: US to enforce full blockade near Strait of Hormuz, 15 Indian tankers stranded

The United States has moved to dramatically tighten pressure on Iran by announcing a sweeping naval blockade that will apply to all vessel traffic in key waters around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

Blockade to cover all ships, regardless of flag

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According to a notice issued by the US military and reported by Reuters, the blockade — effective from April 13 at 10am ET — will be enforced across the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, specifically east of the Strait of Hormuz.

The warning makes clear that no vessel is exempt:

Any ship entering or leaving the blockaded zone without authorisation risks interception, diversion, or capture.

However, the US clarified that neutral transit through the Strait itself — to or from non-Iranian destinations — will not be blocked.

This creates a tightly controlled maritime corridor, where movement is technically allowed but heavily scrutinised.

Backing from Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu publicly backed the move, confirming coordination with Donald Trump.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said the blockade followed what he described as Iranian violations during recent peace talks. He added that Israel supports the “firm position” taken by Washington and is working closely with US authorities.

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US takes control of Iranian maritime access

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it will enforce a blockade targeting all Iranian Gulf ports and coastal areas, effectively asserting control over maritime flows linked to Iran in the region.

Given that roughly 20% of global oil trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, even partial disruption could have immediate consequences for energy markets and global shipping.

Indian vessels caught in the crossfire

The escalation has already impacted India. Officials confirmed that at least 15 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said efforts are underway in coordination with India’s external affairs ministry to secure their return.

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Two vessels have recently cleared the zone:

Green Asha has already reached Mumbai

Jag Vikram is expected to arrive in India shortly

This blockade marks a significant escalation in US-Iran tensions, transforming the Strait of Hormuz into a high-risk geopolitical chokepoint.