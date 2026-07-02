German prosecutors say Ukraine ordered 2022 Nord Stream sabotage

German prosecutors have said the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia with Europe was ordered by Ukrainian state authorities. In a statement issued on July 2, they said suspect Serhii K was officially charged a day earlier and that he and six accomplices had acted "on the orders of state authorities in Ukraine".

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According to prosecutors, Serhii K, now 50, was an officer in the Ukrainian army at the time of the operation and his accomplices were also military personnel. Prosecutors said the plan was to destroy the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines in order to permanently halt gas supplies through them and prevent Russia from using natural gas revenue to finance its war efforts.

Prosecutors said the operation involved Serhii K and his team travelling from Ukraine to Germany on fake Ukrainian passports and hiring a yacht, the Andromeda, from a German company in Rostock.

Investigators reportedly found traces of the military explosives HMX and RDX on board the Andromeda. Prosecutors said the explosives were fitted with timers and attached to the underwater pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm by September 22, 2022.

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The explosives detonated four days later, on September 26, causing significant damage, although the pipelines were not in operation at the time. Prosecutors said that before the incident, around half of Germany's annual natural gas supply was transported through Nord Stream 1.

Germany is one of Ukraine's biggest military backers in its fight against the Russian invasion, making the case potentially diplomatically awkward.

German media had reported that Serhii K had been charged with being an accomplice to a war crime, disrupting public services, causing an explosion and destroying structures. The charges follow his extradition to Germany from Italy, where he was arrested on a German warrant in August 2025.

Serhii K has denied involvement. His lawyer told Reuters that he was confident his client would be acquitted. The case centres on German prosecutors' allegation that the Nord Stream sabotage was carried out by Ukrainian military personnel acting on instructions from Ukrainian state authorities.