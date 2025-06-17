US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a direct warning to Iran's top leadership, declaring that the United States knows the exact location of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has the ability to strike — but is choosing not to, at least for now.

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Advertisement

In a separate post, he simply wrote: “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

The statement comes amid reports that the White House had previously blocked an Israeli plan to target Khamenei. According to Reuters, a senior Trump administration official had earlier said: "Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we're not even talking about going after the political leadership."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to ABC News, did not deny the existence of the plan and said: "It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict."

Netanyahu defended Israel's military actions as necessary and strategic, aimed at stopping Iran’s broader ambitions. "We've had half a century of conflict spread by this regime that terrorises everyone in the Middle East, and has bombed the Aramco oil fields in Saudi Arabia. It is spreading terrorism and subversion and sabotage everywhere."

Advertisement

Addressing Iran’s nuclear programme and the threat it poses, he added: "We're not just fighting our enemy. We're fighting your enemy. For God’s sake, they chant, ‘Death to Israel, death to America.’ We’re simply on their way. And this could reach America soon."

Earlier today, Trump said that Iran should have signed the "deal" he told them to sign. "What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"