Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Nvidia CEO's $162 billion fortune: Could wife Lori claim $81 billion, including Nvidia shares?

Nvidia CEO's $162 billion fortune: Could wife Lori claim $81 billion, including Nvidia shares?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admission of marital infidelity has sparked speculation about the fate of his estimated $162.2 billion fortune. If the couple were to divorce, California's community property laws could make the division of Nvidia shares a major financial question.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 12:15 AM IST
Nvidia CEO's $162 billion fortune: Could wife Lori claim $81 billion, including Nvidia shares?Reports have suggested Lori Huang could potentially receive more than $62.6 billion in Nvidia shares if the couple decides to divorce.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admission of infidelity has triggered speculation about what could become one of the largest divorce settlements in history. With the billionaire chipmaker's co-founder reportedly worth $162.2 billion, attention has turned to whether his wife, Lori Huang, could potentially receive assets worth more than $81 billion if their marriage ends.

Advertisement

According to Forbes, Huang's net worth stood at approximately $162.2 billion as of November 8. A hypothetical equal division of that fortune would translate into $81.1 billion, or roughly ₹7.8 lakh crore at an illustrative exchange rate of ₹96 per dollar.

However, no divorce proceedings have been announced, and the calculations remain speculative.

Could Lori Huang receive $81 billion?

California, where Nvidia is headquartered, follows a community property system. Under this framework, assets acquired during marriage are generally considered jointly owned and subject to equal division upon divorce, unless exceptions or legally enforceable agreements apply.

Huang married Lori Mills Huang in 1985, eight years before co-founding Nvidia in 1993.

This timeline is significant because much of his wealth originates from Nvidia shares accumulated during the marriage and their subsequent appreciation.

Advertisement

Reports have suggested Lori Huang could potentially receive more than $62.6 billion in Nvidia shares if the couple divorced.

However, the actual division would depend on ownership structures, separate-property claims, trusts, liabilities and any applicable marital agreements. The reported share figure has not been established as a legal entitlement.

Importantly, California law does not automatically require an equal division of an individual's entire reported net worth.

MUST READ: Who owns Nvidia besides Jensen Huang? Meet its biggest shareholders amid Chinese spy allegations

Could the settlement surpass Jeff Bezos's divorce?

A hypothetical $81.1 billion settlement would substantially exceed the widely reported value of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's 2019 divorce settlement.

MacKenzie Scott received Amazon shares valued at approximately $35.6 billion following their separation.

Advertisement

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates's divorce from Melinda French Gates also involved substantial asset transfers.

However, comparing these settlements with Huang's hypothetical liability remains premature because no divorce or property settlement has been confirmed.

What triggered the controversy?

Huang recently acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife following reports linking him romantically to Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

In a message to employees, Huang reportedly said, "I was not faithful to my wife. My actions hurt my wife and children."

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into allegations that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The company said it has "no reason to believe" that national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. The intelligence allegations remain unproven.

ALSO READ: Nvidia cofounder in soup: Everything you need to know about Jensen Huang and the alleged Chinese spy links

Could Nvidia shareholders be affected?

Much of Huang's fortune is tied to Nvidia shares, making any hypothetical settlement involving stock potentially significant.

A substantial transfer could alter shareholding patterns, although it would not necessarily require shares to be sold on the market.

For investors, the immediate concerns remain Nvidia's governance, leadership continuity and the investigation's findings.

Advertisement

Until any divorce proceedings emerge, the $81.1 billion settlement remains a mathematical scenario rather than an actual financial liability.

(With agency inputs)

DO READ: Who is Alice Huang? The Chinese intelligence allegations surrounding Jensen Huang explained

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 12:15 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more