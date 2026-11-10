Nvidia CEO's $162 billion fortune: Could wife Lori claim $81 billion, including Nvidia shares?

However, no divorce proceedings have been announced, and the calculations remain speculative.

Could Lori Huang receive $81 billion?

California, where Nvidia is headquartered, follows a community property system. Under this framework, assets acquired during marriage are generally considered jointly owned and subject to equal division upon divorce, unless exceptions or legally enforceable agreements apply.

Huang married Lori Mills Huang in 1985, eight years before co-founding Nvidia in 1993.

This timeline is significant because much of his wealth originates from Nvidia shares accumulated during the marriage and their subsequent appreciation.

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Reports have suggested Lori Huang could potentially receive more than $62.6 billion in Nvidia shares if the couple divorced.

However, the actual division would depend on ownership structures, separate-property claims, trusts, liabilities and any applicable marital agreements. The reported share figure has not been established as a legal entitlement.

Importantly, California law does not automatically require an equal division of an individual's entire reported net worth.

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Could the settlement surpass Jeff Bezos's divorce?

A hypothetical $81.1 billion settlement would substantially exceed the widely reported value of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's 2019 divorce settlement.

MacKenzie Scott received Amazon shares valued at approximately $35.6 billion following their separation.

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Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates's divorce from Melinda French Gates also involved substantial asset transfers.

However, comparing these settlements with Huang's hypothetical liability remains premature because no divorce or property settlement has been confirmed.

What triggered the controversy?

Huang recently acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife following reports linking him romantically to Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

In a message to employees, Huang reportedly said, "I was not faithful to my wife. My actions hurt my wife and children."

Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into allegations that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

The company said it has "no reason to believe" that national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised. The intelligence allegations remain unproven.

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Could Nvidia shareholders be affected?

Much of Huang's fortune is tied to Nvidia shares, making any hypothetical settlement involving stock potentially significant.

A substantial transfer could alter shareholding patterns, although it would not necessarily require shares to be sold on the market.

For investors, the immediate concerns remain Nvidia's governance, leadership continuity and the investigation's findings.

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Until any divorce proceedings emerge, the $81.1 billion settlement remains a mathematical scenario rather than an actual financial liability.

(With agency inputs)

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