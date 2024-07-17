Oil tanker sinks off Oman coast, 13 Indians among 16 crew members missing

The tanker overturned 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm, prompting a search and rescue operation coordinated with relevant authorities, Oman's Maritime Security Centre stated on X on Monday.

Updates regarding the recent capsizing incident of the Comoros flagged oil tanker southeast of Ras Madrakah pic.twitter.com/PxVLxlTQGD July 16, 2024

The crew of the 'Prestige Falcon' comprised 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans, the centre said in a statement on Tuesday. "The crew of the ship are still missing," it noted, adding that the search was ongoing.

The vessel was en route to the Yemeni port city of Aden, as reported by the shipping website marinetraffic.com, which indicated it had departed from the port of Hamriya in Dubai.

The oil tanker was “sunk and capsized” but this did not mean that the ship had settled down or whether or not any liquids were leaking into the sea. According to trading data from LSEG, it is a 117-meter-long oil product tanker built in 2007. These small tankers are typically used for short trips.

Duqm Port, located on Oman's southwest coast, is a significant hub for the country's mining projects in oil and gas. The kingdom’s biggest single economic venture is its giant industrial zone of Duqm which includes a large refinery.