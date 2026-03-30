'Open Hormuz or we will blow up your...': Trump warns Iran

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned of potential escalation against Iran, saying Washington could target key infrastructure if a deal is not reached and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States was in talks with what he described as a new leadership in Iran. "The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran."

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He added that negotiations were progressing, but tied any resolution to the reopening of the key shipping route. "Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business,' we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet 'touched.'"

Trump said such action would be in response to past attacks. "This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47-year Reign of Terror.' Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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The warning comes amid ongoing US military operations and negotiations over the status of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which a significant share of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass.