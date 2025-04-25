'Our army is ready for it…': Pakistan threatens as India suspends visas, treaty after Pahalgam terror attack

Days after the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead, Pakistan on Thursday issued veiled threats in response to India’s sweeping diplomatic and security actions. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar warned of a “fitting and immediate response” to any “misadventure,” just hours after India revoked visas, shut key borders, and suspended the Indus Water Treaty.

In a press conference, Dar said, “If there is any challenge to Pakistan in any context, then our army is ready for it. And no one should remain under this misconception — a fitting and immediate response will be given.”

He added, “Whatever actions they have taken, we have responded to each and every one of them. We have immediately closed our airspace for Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines. If anyone tries any misadventure... the outcome they faced then — what they will face next will be even worse.”

Pakistan’s defence minister, Khawaja Asif, took it further, stating, “If even one of our citizens has been martyred in an Indian attack, we will make them pay through their noses.”

The remarks come after India’s strong retaliation to the April 22 terror strike. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect.”

India suspends all visas

All existing Pakistani visas stand cancelled, with nationals ordered to leave by April 27. Medical visas remain valid until April 29. India has also halted travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, shut down the Integrated Check Post at Attari, and suspended the Indus Water Treaty, citing “cross-border linkages” in the attack.

India also summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat Saad Ahmad Warraich and declared its military attachés persona non grata.

The attack, which occurred at 1:30 pm in Baisaran Meadow near Pahalgam, is the most deadly since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Despite heavy security, terrorists breached patrols and checkpoints to target tourists in the scenic valley surrounded by pine forests and snow-capped peaks.