'Painful times in my marriage': Melinda Gates on Epstein files, STD claim tied to Bill Gates

Melinda French Gates has spoken publicly about the latest revelations from the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying the resurfacing allegations have reopened “very painful times” from her marriage and that her former husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, must answer questions linked to his name.

Melinda French Gates responds to new Epstein file revelations

In an interview on NPR’s Wild Card podcast, Melinda French Gates said the renewed attention on Epstein-related documents has caused her “unbelievable sadness” and revived memories that ultimately contributed to the end of her 27-year marriage.

‘Painful times in my marriage,’ Melinda says

“For me, it’s personally hard whenever those details come up, because it brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage,” she said. “Whatever questions remain… those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband. They need to answer to those things, not me.”

The comments follow the release of millions of documents by the US Department of Justice related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Among the newly unsealed material are draft emails Epstein allegedly wrote in July 2013, in which he accused Bill Gates of contracting a sexually transmitted disease (STD) following “sex with Russian girls” and of seeking antibiotics to treat it.

Allegations in emails claim secret medication after STD

In one draft message, Epstein claimed Gates asked for medication that could be secretly given to Melinda French Gates. Another email, framed as a resignation-style note, referred to helping Gates “deal with the consequences” of his alleged conduct. It remains unclear whether any of these draft emails were ever sent, as they appear to have been written by Epstein and sent back to his own email account. No email address linked to Gates appears in the records.

Melinda French Gates did not comment on the specific allegations detailed in the documents but said the renewed disclosures had been emotionally devastating. “Sad. Just unbelievable sadness,” she said during the podcast. “I left my marriage. I had to leave my marriage. I wanted to leave my marriage.”

Melinda Gates responds after Epstein Files suggest Bill Gates got an STD from “Russian girls” and planned to secretly medicate her.



NPR: “The emails in the files suggest that Bill Gates had additional affairs and that he tried to get medication to treat a sexually transmitted… pic.twitter.com/gF1jRJyRb5 — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 3, 2026

Bill Gates denies allegations, calls claims ‘absurd’

Bill Gates has strongly denied all claims made in the Epstein files. A spokesperson for the billionaire called the allegations “absolutely absurd and completely false,” saying the documents only reflect Epstein’s attempts to defame Gates after failing to maintain a relationship with him.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson said.

Gates has repeatedly stated in the past that his interactions with Epstein were limited and centred on discussions about philanthropy, and that no joint projects ever materialised. He has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein’s victims, and his inclusion in the documents does not imply criminal activity.