Pakistan invites US and Iran for peace talks in Islamabad after ceasefire agreement

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Pakistan has invited the United States and Iran to Islamabad for talks on Friday, following their agreement to a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement on social media, expressing hope that these discussions will pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

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Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the United States and Iran, along with their respective allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, effective immediately. "With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere," Sharif said in his post.

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

I warmly welcome the… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2026

The Pakistani government has extended an invitation to both the US and Iranian delegations for face-to-face talks, scheduled for April 10 in Islamabad. Sharif emphasised that the goal of the upcoming "Islamabad Talks" is to reach a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes between the two nations, marking a hopeful step toward regional peace.

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The ceasefire announcement comes after months of escalating tensions, particularly following US President Donald Trump's warning that America would obliterate Iranian civilisation. Sharif’s diplomatic efforts have been central to de-escalating the conflict, which first flared up on February 28.

Earlier in the week, Sharif had called for extended diplomatic efforts to address the situation. In a tweet around midnight, he expressed optimism about the progress of diplomatic channels: “Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly, and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in the near future." He also urged President Trump to extend his deadline for two weeks to give diplomacy more time to work.

Sharif's announcement has been met with cautious optimism, as the international community closely watches to see whether these talks can indeed bring about sustainable peace and stability in a region long plagued by conflict.