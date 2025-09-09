Pakistan spying on millions of its citizens through phone-tapping, Chinese firewall: Amnesty

Amnesty International has released a report alleging that Pakistan is conducting extensive surveillance on millions of its citizens through a combination of phone-tapping systems and a Chinese-built internet firewall. This system is reportedly one of the most comprehensive examples of state surveillance outside China, highlighting the use of both Chinese and Western technology to curb dissent and free speech.

According to the report, Pakistan's surveillance network includes a Lawful Intercept Management System (LIMS) that can monitor at least 4 million mobile phones simultaneously. Additionally, the Web Management System (WMS) 2.0 inspects internet traffic and is capable of blocking up to 2 million active sessions at a time. These two systems work in tandem to intercept calls and texts, as well as to slow or block websites and social media platforms across the country.

The report suggests that this surveillance structure has been enabled by both Chinese and Western companies. The firewall, reportedly supplied by the Chinese company Geedge Networks, utilises equipment from US-based Niagara Networks, and software from Thales DIS, a unit of France's Thales. The phone tapping system is said to be made by Germany’s Utimaco and deployed through UAE-based Datafusion.

Amnesty's findings draw on a 2024 Islamabad High Court case filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after her private calls were leaked. In court, the telecom regulator acknowledged ordering phone companies to install LIMS for use by "designated agencies”, despite denials from Pakistan's defence ministries about phone tapping capabilities.

Pakistan is currently blocking around 650,000 web links and restricting platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and X. These measures have significantly impacted regions like Balochistan, where lengthy internet blackouts have occurred amid accusations of military abuses.