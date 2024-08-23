Pakistan to secure $4 bn from West Asian banks amid financial challenges

Pakistan, facing financial difficulties, is in discussions with banks in the Middle East to borrow around USD 4 billion. This loan aims to help Pakistan meet its external financial obligations for the current fiscal year and is part of the USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that is awaiting IMF approval.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and his team held a virtual meeting with Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of Dubai Islamic Bank, on Thursday, according to the Dawn newspaper's report on Friday.

On Wednesday, there was a similar meeting with Mashreq Bank President and Group CEO Ahmed Abdelaal. Both meetings were organized to discuss Pakistan's economic outlook and explore potential investment opportunities.

In the current fiscal year's budget, Pakistan plans to borrow around USD 20 billion from foreign sources, along with an additional USD 3 billion rollover from the UAE for the balance of payments. With this level of borrowing, Pakistan's reserves are expected to reach about USD 19-20 billion by the end of the fiscal year. Out of the USD 20 billion, approximately USD 4 billion will come from foreign commercial loans, and another USD 1 billion will be raised through international bonds.

According to The Express Tribune, Pakistan has started seeking commercial loans from Middle Eastern banks to cover its external financing gap. This move comes after the IMF indefinitely delayed approval of a USD 7 billion EFF this week because Islamabad couldn't secure an additional USD 2 billion in financing or the rollover of USD 12 billion in cash deposits from Saudi Arabia, China, and the UAE.

The finance minister now hopes that the IMF will approve the new EFF next month.

Pakistan has increased its efforts to engage with foreign commercial banks, but high financing costs and a low credit rating are major challenges. With a current credit rating of CCC+, which is below investment grade, commercial banks are demanding higher interest rates. On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) briefed the Senate Standing Committee on Economic Affairs about Pakistan's interactions with the IMF since 1958.

Qader Bakhsh, an executive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), told the parliamentary forum that Pakistan's last Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF had an average interest rate of 5.1 percent, which was quite high. He added that the new IMF loan is likely to have similar rates unless global interest rates go down.

Bakhsh explained that the IMF interest rate is based on the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket price, plus a 1% base rate, along with two additional surcharges related to the loan amount and duration. He mentioned that if a country borrows more than 187.5% of its IMF quota, a 2% surcharge is added. An additional 1% surcharge is applied if the borrowing period exceeds three years.

He also noted that loans from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and IMF were traditionally seen as affordable. However, due to Pakistan's growing borrowing needs and limited ability to manage such debt, both the World Bank and ADB have increased their interest rates.

Data from the finance ministry shows that Pakistan's interest costs on IMF loans have been rising since 2008. In 2008, Pakistan borrowed from the IMF at an interest rate of 1.6%. This rate went up to 2.4% in 2013, and the 2019 IMF program was obtained at an average interest rate of 3.41%.