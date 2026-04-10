Pak’s Khwaja Asif calls Israel ‘evil, curse for humanity’ ahead of peace talks in Islamabad; Netanyahu lashes back

A major diplomatic storm has broken out between Pakistan and Israel ahead of the peace talks scheduled to take place in Islamabad for an end to the Iran war. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif lashed out at Israel for attacking Lebanon while the ceasefire was in effect. To this, Israel Prime Minister’s Office called the statements unacceptable.

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Asif said: “Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated. I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell.”

To this, the Israeli PMO responded: “Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace.”

The Prime Minister's Office:



Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 9, 2026

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also said the remarks were “blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to mediate peace”. He said Israel will defend itself from terrorists who vow its destruction.

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Even though Asif later deleted the tweet, his remarks raised questions about Pakistan’s role as a mediator between the US and Iran. Islamabad has been widely credited for helping in facilitating a two-week ceasefire. Asif’s remarks are likely to complicate Islamabad’s efforts.

Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in weeks of diplomacy to halt the Iran war that could deepen instability along Pakistan's western border with Iran and Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities effectively locked down parts of the capital Islamabad on Thursday as Iranian officials flew in, with the US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, scheduled to arrive on Friday.