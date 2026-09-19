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Panic button: California governor issue order for mandatory kill switch on advanced rogue AI

Panic button: California governor issue order for mandatory kill switch on advanced rogue AI

"We're not waiting to act – we're going to speed up our work on substantial and responsible AI oversight before it's too late. We're going to do this thoughtfully but with urgent velocity; the stakes are too high to wait or delay action," Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 19, 2026 12:10 AM IST
Panic button: California governor issue order for mandatory kill switch on advanced rogue AINewsom's maneuver pushes California further ahead as the nation's primary legislative counterweight to federal inaction on rapid tech developments.

Moving to rein in cutting-edge artificial intelligence, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday to fast-track independent safety oversight of frontier tech developers and explore mandatory "kill switch" mechanisms for advanced AI models.

The directive convenes a panel of world-leading tech and safety experts charged with producing a blueprint within two months to strengthen the state’s regulatory apparatus. Under active consideration are requirements forcing frontier AI companies to submit safety plans to independent third parties and integrate an emergency shutoff — an "AI kill switch" — capable of disabling systems if severe risks emerge.

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"The federal government's abject failure to create any form of meaningful AI oversight or accountability should alarm every American, especially when AI CEOs themselves are begging for regulation," Newsom said in a statement accompanying the action. "We're not waiting to act – we're going to speed up our work on substantial and responsible AI oversight before it's too late. We're going to do this thoughtfully but with urgent velocity; the stakes are too high to wait or delay action."

Newsom's maneuver pushes California further ahead as the nation's primary legislative counterweight to federal inaction on rapid tech developments. By forcing frontier AI developers — many of whom are headquartered in Silicon Valley — to bake fail-safe controls directly into their architectures, state officials aim to establish a de facto national baseline for artificial intelligence oversight.

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"While Washington abdicates its responsibility to protect Americans, California is building on the strongest AI regulatory framework in the nation," Newsom added. "California has already built a national model, and our policy should be the national baseline."

The two-month expert panel review will detail concrete technical standards for emergency cutoffs and independent auditing processes, setting up immediate friction with developers concerned about rapid deployment timelines and regulatory friction.

State officials noted the guidelines aim to safeguard against unchecked system behaviors, cybersecurity threats, and catastrophic operational failures without stifling local innovation.

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Published on: Sep 19, 2026 12:10 AM IST
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