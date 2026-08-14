Pentagon faces $1.3 billion blow as Iran war wipes out 25% of US Reaper drone fleet: Report

Heavily targeted over critical waterways

Before hostilities began, the US military maintained a fleet of approximately 185 Reapers — 165 in the Air Force and 20 operated by the Marine Corps, excluding assets held by US intelligence agencies. According to Marine Corps spokesman Lt. Col. Joshua Benson, units operating primarily in the Asia-Pacific have suffered no losses, leaving the Air Force to absorb the full impact of the conflict.

The uncrewed aircraft, which cost between $30 million and $50 million depending on onboard sensors and armaments, have been tasked with continuous surveillance, mobile-target tracking, and precision strikes around the Strait of Hormuz. However, the Reaper’s slow operating speed and low flying altitudes make it a vulnerable target for Iranian air defenses and regional proxy forces in Iraq and Yemen.

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Not all 45 aircraft were downed by enemy fire. A fourth US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss Pentagon data, told The Washington Post that an unspecified number of drones crashed after communication links between operators and the aircraft failed.

Growing strain on US arsenals

The scale of the losses began raising alarms inside the Pentagon months ago. In May, Lt. Gen. David Tabor, a senior Air Force officer at the Pentagon, told senators that the active inventory had fallen to around 135 aircraft, testifying that he was "concerned" about the losses and that the Air Force was exploring how to quickly replenish its fleet.

The Reaper attrition adds to broader resource constraints across the US military arsenal. In the campaign's first month alone, US forces expended more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles and over 1,000 Patriot and THAAD air-defense interceptors, forcing commanders to conserve interceptors and alter defensive tactics.

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While the Pentagon is currently phasing out the General Atomics-produced Reaper in favour of lower-cost, swarm-capable surveillance drones, replacing depleted hardware will take considerable time.

What is MQ-9 Reaper drone

The MQ-9 Reaper (originally named Predator B) is a medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) manufactured by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. It is primarily operated by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and several international allies for high-altitude intelligence gathering and precision strike operations.

Key Capabilities & Role