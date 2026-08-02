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Plane carrying tourists to Peru's famed Nazca Lines crashes, 13 killed

Plane carrying tourists to Peru's famed Nazca Lines crashes, 13 killed

The Nazca Lines are massive geoglyphs carved into Peru's desert centuries ago by Indigenous inhabitants

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 8:20 AM IST
Plane carrying tourists to Peru's famed Nazca Lines crashes, 13 killedTourist plane crashed near Nazca, Peru

Thirteen people, including 11 European tourists, were killed after a sightseeing aircraft bound for Peru's famed Nazca Lines crashed into a field outside the southern city of Nazca on Saturday.

Peru's Transportation Ministry identified the victims as seven Italians aged between 18 and 54, two 52-year-old Spaniards and two Germans aged 77 and 78. The pilot, Américo Salazar, and co-pilot Irenka Guanilo del Carpio, also died in the crash.

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The small plane, a Cessna Caravan C-208 aircraft, belonged ⁠to the local Peruvian airline Aerodiana and had taken off from the Pisco Airport at ​roughly 12:10 pm local time.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. local time, the crew reported an emergency situation ​to the control tower at Nazca airport, after which all radio contact was lost, according to the Ministry of Transport.

SCENIC FLIGHT ENDS IN TRAGEDY

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Nazca's municipal government said the aircraft had taken off from the nearby city of Ica and was operated by Peruvian carrier Aerodiana.

The airline says on its website that it has operated sightseeing flights over the Nazca Lines for the past 14 years using Cessna Grand Caravan aircraft.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Peru President Keiko Fujimori expressed regret over the accident and said a "temporary suspension" of the airport was under consideration. She said a final decision would be taken after receiving reports from the relevant ministries.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

UNESCO-LISTED ATTRACTION

The Nazca Lines are ⁠enormous drawings and geometric figures etched into desert plains in the south of the country. They are one of Peru's main tourist destinations, ​attracting approximately 100,000 annual visitors. Tourists view them from ​small aircraft ⁠flying over the site.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 2, 2026 8:19 AM IST
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