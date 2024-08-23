PM Modi's historic Ukraine visit begins: India to be the 'neutral' peacemaker following recent Russia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage in 'peace talks' with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his highly anticipated visit to Ukraine on August 23.

This meeting comes approximately six weeks after PM's Moscow visit, where he addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

PM Modi has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the means to resolve the war between the two nations. In a statement issued prior to his departure, he emphasised, "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," indicating his intent to discuss the "peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict" with Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister's upcoming visit to wartime Kyiv underscores India's position of neutrality in the conflict. During his previous stop in Moscow, Modi described Russia as an "all-weather friend" and commended President Vladimir Putin for reinforcing bilateral ties over the past two decades despite the West's efforts to isolate the Russian leader since the onset of the conflict.

However, Modi's Moscow visit drew sharp criticism from Zelenskyy, who labelled it a "huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts."

Zelenskyy's remarks came on a particularly tragic day when a Russian missile struck a children's hospital in Ukraine, impacting young cancer patients.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy expressed his dismay, stating, "It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day."

As Modi prepares for his meeting with Zelenskyy, observers are keen to see how he will navigate the complexities of India's relationship with Kyiv following his Moscow visit. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Zelenskyy, highlighted the significance of Modi's visit, noting that New Delhi "really has a certain influence" over Moscow.

"It’s extremely important for us to effectively build relations with such countries, to explain to them what the correct end to the war is - and that it is also in their interests," Podolyak stated to Reuters.