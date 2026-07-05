Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Political stability beats high returns: The world's safest countries for investors in 2026

Political stability beats high returns: The world's safest countries for investors in 2026

Rather than chasing high-growth opportunities, these economies offer investors greater confidence that their capital will remain protected during periods of global uncertainty.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 5, 2026 3:48 PM IST
Political stability beats high returns: The world's safest countries for investors in 2026Singapore is the only non-European country to make the top 10, underscoring its reputation as one of Asia's most stable financial hubs. 

In a year marked by geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation concerns and economic uncertainty, investors are looking beyond returns to one crucial question: Where is their money safest?

Markets can recover from a bad quarter. Political upheaval, runaway inflation or weak institutions are much harder to hedge against. As investors navigate an increasingly uncertain global landscape, the focus is shifting from chasing returns to protecting capital. A new global ranking shows that when safety is the priority, Europe dominates the list — while the United States falls well behind. 

Advertisement

According to a new ranking by global investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners, Switzerland is the world's safest country for investors in 2026. The study, visualised by Visual Capitalist, evaluates countries on their ability to withstand economic and geopolitical shocks rather than the returns they promise. 

Europe dominates the safest investment destinations 

The ranking is heavily tilted in Europe's favour, with nine of the top 10 safest countries located on the continent. The top 10 are: 

  • Switzerland 
  • Denmark 
  • Norway 
  • Luxembourg 
  • Singapore 
  • Finland 
  • Iceland 
  • Sweden 
  • Austria 
  • Netherlands 

Singapore is the only non-European country to make the top 10, underscoring its reputation as one of Asia's most stable financial hubs. 

Why Switzerland ranks first 

Switzerland's top position reflects decades of political neutrality, stable governance and prudent fiscal management. It also benefits from low inflation, a strong currency and one of the world's most trusted financial systems. 

Advertisement

The highest-ranked countries generally share several characteristics: 

  • Stable political systems 
  • Strong rule of law 
  • Healthy public finances 
  • Low currency volatility 
  • Transparent governance 
  • Resilient financial institutions 

These qualities make them attractive destinations for investors seeking stability during periods of global uncertainty. 

Why the US ranks only 24th 

Despite being the world's largest economy and home to its deepest capital markets, the United States ranks 24th in the investor safety index. 

The report attributes the lower ranking to broader concerns around political stability and structural risks. Importantly, the index measures the security of the investment environment — not the potential returns. A country can still offer high-growth opportunities while ranking lower on investor safety. 

What the rankings actually measure 

The study is designed to assess how well countries can protect investors' capital during economic or geopolitical turbulence.  

Advertisement

Rather than focusing on market performance, it evaluates factors such as: Political stability, inflation, governance quality, public finances, currency risk.

Published on: Jul 5, 2026 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today