'Positive progress' on Hormuz but no breakthrough: US-Iran indirect talks in Doha conclude

Two days of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Qatar have wrapped up, with both governments pointing to gradual progress on the mechanics of their interim agreement. However, during the course of the discussions, Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions, and long-term regional security remain firmly unresolved.

The discussions, held in Doha with American and Iranian delegations operating in separate rooms through Qatari and Pakistani mediators, focused on two specific issues from the memorandum of understanding signed last month: restoring reliable maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz and unlocking a portion of Iran's frozen financial assets.

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What was agreed

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who led Tehran's delegation, confirmed that the round had concluded. According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, Gharibabadi said the discussions had centred on putting the existing MoU into practice. A communications mechanism will be established to flag and address any violations of the agreement as they arise. He also confirmed that part of Iran's $6 billion in frozen funds would be made accessible, allowing Tehran to procure goods based on domestic priorities.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry characterised the outcome as showing "positive progress" on matters covered by the memorandum and said the talks were building on earlier discussions held in Switzerland. The next round is scheduled to take place after the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is to be buried on July 9.

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Hormuz: Open but uncertain

The Strait of Hormuz, which carried nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade before the conflict, remained a central focus of the Doha discussions. Commercial traffic has largely resumed, but the situation remains fragile. Last weekend's exchange of strikes between the US and Iran, triggered by an Iranian attack on a cargo ship, rattled confidence in the waterway's stability.

Iran is reportedly seeking international acknowledgement of its authority over the strait and plans to begin levying tolls on commercial shipping once the toll-free window under the interim agreement expires in mid-August. Iranian state media also reported that a foreign container ship ran aground after straying outside the designated shipping lane on Wednesday.

"Hormuz continues to reopen but it's patchy, unpredictable, and not fully transparent," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis firm Vanda Insights.

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Washington's position

Senior American officials maintained that the diplomatic track remains the priority. Vice President JD Vance said talks were progressing but was careful not to over-promise on outcomes. "I can't commit to anything, because obviously it depends on what the Iranians are ultimately going to do," he told reporters. "What I can commit to is: The president's not going to send our military back in unless he has to, unless there's a clearly defined purpose for it."

Vance acknowledged that the current phase of discussions was limited in scope. "It's still pretty early, but talks are going well," he said, adding that negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme would come at a later stage.

President Trump was similarly measured in his optimism. "The denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well. They've had very good meetings, and we'll see," he said. Asked about the prospects of renewed military confrontation, he responded: "Well, I think they've come a long way."

Despite the upbeat tone, Iran's nuclear activities did not feature in the Doha technical sessions at all.

What comes next

The Doha round forms part of a broader 14-point interim accord reached last month after weeks of fighting among Iran, the United States, and Israel. The agreement ended active hostilities, restored partial access to the Strait of Hormuz, and set a 60-day window for working toward a comprehensive settlement.

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The next round of indirect talks is expected to begin after Khamenei's funeral, with both sides hoping to build incrementally on what Qatar called "positive progress" while keeping the fragile ceasefire from breaking.