A sweeping blackout struck most of Spain and all of Portugal around noon on April 28, paralysing public transport, crippling communications, and plunging millions into uncertainty across the Iberian Peninsula. Parts of France were also briefly affected, according to Portugal’s grid operator, REN.
As power grids went dark and city centers came to a standstill, Spanish and Portuguese authorities launched urgent investigations into the cause — with a cyberattack not ruled out.
The unprecedented outage, described as highly unusual for Europe, threw major cities like Madrid, Barcelona, and Lisbon into chaos. Public transport services stopped mid-route, traffic lights failed across intersections, and phone networks faltered. In Madrid, metro stations were evacuated, while workers poured into the streets of the financial district.
Ambulances maneuvered through gridlocked traffic along Castellana Avenue, where police directed vehicles and pedestrians using loudspeakers. Across city centers, ATMs were reported inoperable, cutting off access to cash.
Spain’s government swiftly established a crisis committee to manage the emergency, while utilities activated backup systems, Red Eléctrica announced on Twitter. Portugal’s REN said it was investigating the disruption alongside French authorities. Yet, an hour after the outage began, officials admitted they had no clear explanation for the failure.
European Council President António Costa is reportedly in contact with Spanish and Portuguese prime ministers regarding the widespread blackout, according to Portuguese newspaper Público.
Meanwhile, multiple Spanish media outlets quoted a senior director at Red Eléctrica saying it could take "between six and ten" hours to restore full energy supplies across Spain, describing the situation as “unprecedented.”
