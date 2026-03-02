Rare gesture of humanity amid war: UAE covers hotel costs for stranded visitors

When airspace across parts of the Middle East began closing amid the escalating Israel-US conflict with Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, departure boards across the Gulf quickly filled with cancellations.

As aircraft were grounded, thousands of travellers found themselves stuck in cities they had planned only to transit through.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities moved swiftly to prevent a second crisis - one at hotel check-out desks.

Authorities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi directed hotels to extend the stays of guests unable to leave because of the current exceptional circumstances.

The instructions were coordinated and explicit: prioritise guest welfare, ensure accommodation continuity, and do not ask travellers to vacate their rooms if they cannot depart or immediately pay for extra nights.

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism issued a formal directive to hotel managers, instructing them to allow affected guests to extend their stays under the same terms as their original bookings. For many visitors, that meant stability in the middle of sudden uncertainty.

In Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism issued a circular dated February 28, addressed directly to hotel general managers.

"In light of the current circumstances and given that some guests have reached their check-out date but are unable to travel for reasons beyond their control, you are kindly requested to extend their stay until they are able to depart," the directive said. "The cost of the extended stay will be covered by DCT Abu Dhabi."

As flights across the region were suspended or rerouted and thousands of passengers across GCC countries faced delays, the move drew immediate reaction.

Veteran investor Samir Arora praised the decision. Hitesh Modi, scientist for Space Industry, wrote: "Had it been any other place, they would have tripled the prices in case of such emergencies."

Katarzyna Komorowicz, currently in Dubai, described her experience in emphatic terms and urged other world leaders to learn from the UAE. "I am currently in Dubai, the governance of this country is the highest level of deep care for safety of Humanity. May all other leaders watch and learn. Of you currently in #Dubai please show this message to your hotel Manager," she said.