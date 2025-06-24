Business Today
'Do not drop those bombs': Trump warns Israel after ceasefire breach, says both sides violated truce

Trump's remarks came shortly after clashes resumed, undermining a truce he had formally declared.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 24, 2025 4:53 PM IST
'Do not drop those bombs': Trump warns Israel after ceasefire breach, says both sides violated truceTrump slams Israel for ‘unloading’ after truce; says Iran will never rebuild nukes

US President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to Israel on Tuesday after both Iran and Israel resumed hostilities despite a ceasefire he personally announced just hours earlier.

"ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME," Trump posted on Truth Social, in a sharp rebuke of Tel Aviv’s military actions following the truce.

Trump, who had earlier declared “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” on his official channels, later said both sides had violated the agreement. “Not happy with Iran either — but really unhappy with Israel,” he said. "I didn’t like that Israel ‘unloaded’ right after they agreed to a ceasefire."

The ceasefire appeared to unravel within hours of its announcement. According to Israeli officials, at least four people were killed in Beer Sheva after an Iranian missile struck a residential building just before the truce took effect. "There was extensive destruction and damage to residential buildings as a result of a direct and fatal hit," said Eliya Yitzhak Tobol, head of United Hatzalah’s Beer Sheva branch.

In response, Israel vowed full retaliation. "In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force," said Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir.

"They don't know what the f— they're doing," Trump reportedly told reporters at the White House.

 

Published on: Jun 24, 2025 4:34 PM IST
