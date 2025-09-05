Russia to grant visa-free entry to Chinese citizens after China eases rules for Russians

Russia will introduce visa-free entry for Chinese citizens following Beijing’s recent move to simplify travel for Russians, President Vladimir Putin announced at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Friday. China earlier said it would allow ordinary Russian passport holders visa-free access on a trial basis for one year starting September 15, permitting stays of up to 30 days.

Putin pledges reciprocity

After China’s visa easing, Putin said Moscow will "reciprocate this friendly gesture." Speaking to his "dear friend" Xi Jinping, he added that Russia’s ties with Beijing are at "an unprecedentedly high level" (Reuters).

The Russian President made the announcement during a meeting with Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. "Of course, Russia will reciprocate this friendly gesture. We will do the same," Putin said.

Bilateral cooperation and historical ties

During a series of meetings in China, Putin highlighted the historical relationship, noting that Moscow and Beijing had stood together during World War II when the Soviet Union supported China against Japan. He affirmed that the countries "remain together now."

The discussions also included energy cooperation, with both leaders reportedly signing a memorandum to build a new natural gas pipeline to China. The Russian state gas company additionally signed agreements with a Chinese state energy company to increase deliveries via existing routes.

China-US strained ties

Meanwhile, the announcement also follows when US-China relations have been strained. The United States on Thursday unveiled a visa policy targeting certain Central American nationals alleged to be acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and undermining local rule of law.

Under the new framework, Washington can deny US visas to “Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the CCP, knowingly direct, authorize, fund, provide significant support to, or carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a notification dated September 4.

The policy is already set to affect multiple individuals previously involved in such conduct. Rubio clarified, “As a result, these individuals and their immediate family members will be generally ineligible for entry into the United States. We continue to promote accountability for Central American nationals who intentionally work with the CCP in Central America and destabilise our hemisphere.”

(With Reuters inputs)