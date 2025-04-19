Russia-Ukraine war: Putin declares Easter truce as Trump warns US may exit stalled peace talks

As Orthodox Christians prepare to mark Easter, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a temporary halt to hostilities in Ukraine, announcing a ceasefire starting Friday evening and running through midnight Sunday. The surprise truce, delivered in a televised address with Russian military chief Valery Gerasimov, signals a rare pause in the conflict amid mounting diplomatic pressure and stalled negotiations.

Putin's announcement followed a stark warning from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the US would "take a pass" on further mediating Russia-Ukraine peace talks if either side makes it "very difficult" to reach a deal.

The Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed the details shortly after, stating that all military operations would cease from 16:00 BST today (18:00 Moscow time) until 22:00 BST on April 20. The ministry described the move as being “guided by humanitarian considerations.”

On April 18, Trump told reporters that while he wasn’t expecting a resolution "in a specific number of days," he urged swift progress. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the urgency, warning that Washington would disengage if there were no tangible signs of advancement within days.

Though the US initially proposed a 30-day ceasefire, Moscow responded with a list of preconditions. Ukraine accepted the US-brokered proposal last month, with Rubio stating, “the ball is now in their (Russia’s) court.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has yet to respond to Moscow’s truce announcement. However, he recently condemned Russian attacks during the holy week. “This is how Russia began this Good Friday — with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, Shaheds — maiming our people and cities,” Zelensky wrote on X on April 18.