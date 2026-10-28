Russia-Ukraine war update: Melania Trump confirms Kherson ceasefire, but Russian forces attack Kyiv

In a post on Instagram, she said, "Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid. The ceasefire's geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys."

She added that General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, confirmed the local ceasefire.

The US First Lady highlighted the hardships faced by the residents, including limited electricity, mined roads and continuous military attacks.

Advertisement

According to the White House, Melania Trump and her team worked directly with the leadership of both countries to establish the terms of the local truce, including its timing, technical procedure, and operational arrangements.

She added that civilian representatives from both countries would visit residents to assess their needs. Those who wished to evacuate will receive coordinated support and transportation to their preferred destinations in Russia or Ukraine.

Furthermore, she said that an impartial American media outlet would accompany and document the teams on the ground to help ensure that the wishes of families were respected.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said that they were abiding by the local ceasefire as part of US efforts to end the ongoing war. David Arakhamia, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ruling faction in parliament, called it the "biggest de-escalation since 2022".

Advertisement

Ukraine Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that this could be a confidence-building measure for future agreements. The ceasefire, however, does not apply elsewhere as Russian forces again attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, killing at least one person.

As a result of Russia's overnight strikes, a university campus was damaged and Kyiv's significant Southern Bridge was reduced to rubble. Russia hit the bridge with four Iskander ballistic missiles, a Ukrainian military source told Reuters.

As per Zelenskiy, energy facilities, logistics and infrastructure in 10 other regions was also attacked. Moscow's Defence Ministry said that it struck transport infrastructure in Ukraine's capital city, a logistics hub in the ​Kharkiv region, as well as industrial facilities and cargo vessels in attacks aimed at military targets.