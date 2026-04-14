Chinese-owned blacklisted tanker sails through Strait of Hormuz, defying US blockade on Iran

Washington's naval blockade of Iran had barely taken effect when a sanctioned tanker put it to the test. The Rich Starry, a Chinese-owned vessel blacklisted by the US in 2023, sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, and it wasn't even the ship's first attempt.

Shipping data confirmed the transit, marking the tanker's second push through the strategic waterway in under 24 hours. Shortly after the blockade came into force, the vessel approached the narrow channel near Iran's Qeshm Island, then pulled back, only to resume its journey hours later. As it waited, it broadcast details of its Chinese ownership and crew, a standard maritime safety practice that in this context also appeared to signal a quiet test of American enforcement intent.

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The tanker, formerly known as Full Star, had been sanctioned by the US for allegedly helping Tehran circumvent energy restrictions. It sails under a Malawi flag, though the African nation has stated it does not maintain a registry for oceangoing vessels. Ownership records link it to Full Star Shipping Ltd., which is also tied to a Shanghai-based company under US sanctions.

Blockade in force, shipping in limbo

The blockade, announced by Donald Trump, came into effect on Monday with the stated aim of curbing Iran's oil exports. The move has left global shipping firms and energy traders in a state of uncertainty, with many pausing operations until clearer enforcement guidelines emerge. Reports indicate that no vessels with active transponders have entered the Persian Gulf since the blockade began.

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The Rich Starry was not alone in testing the waters. According to Bloomberg, another tanker, Elpis, entered the Gulf of Oman via the Strait of Hormuz as the blockade took effect. Ship-tracking platforms suggested the vessel had previously docked at an Iranian port, adding another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation.

(With inputs from agencies)