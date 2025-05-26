Shehbaz Sharif thanks ‘dear brother’ Erdogan for ‘resolute support’ to Pakistan against India

Just weeks after the India-Pakistan conflict, during which Ankara supported Islamabad, Turkey said it aims to strengthen ties with Pakistan. Turkey received backlash from India that discovered that Pakistan used Turkey-made drones during the attack, prompting a response from Ankara stating they did not send weapons during the attack. Ankara maintains cordial ties with New Delhi but following the support for Pakistan, there was also a growing call to boycott Turkey as a tourist destination as well as Turkish products.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Amid that, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul. Sharif also thanked Erdogan for supporting Pakistan against India and said the countries would strengthen their “unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation”.

"Had the honor of meeting my dear brother President Reccep Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. Thanked him for his resolute support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan India standoff. We also reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements particularly in trade and investment and reaffirmed our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen these unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation. Long live Pakistan Turkiye Friendship," said Sharif.

The Turkish president’s office stated that the two nations aimed to strengthen ties, particularly in the energy, trade, transportation and defence sectors. Erdogan also stressed about the importance of deeper cooperation in areas like intelligence-sharing and counter-terrorism.

Advertisement

"It is in the interest of Turkey and Pakistan to increase solidarity in education, intelligence sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism," his office stated.

After the meeting between Sharif and Erdogan, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, said that the two countries would advance their ties to achieve the goal of a $5 billion trade volume.

Erdogan also stated that the Istanbul–Tehran–Islamabad railway line should be made more efficient, and thanked Pakistan for its “principled stance on the issue of Palestine”. Turkey was making efforts to ensure the swift delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, he said.