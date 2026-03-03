Business Today
Business News
world news
Show of steady leadership? UAE President, Dubai Crown Prince visit mall amid Iran attacks

Show of steady leadership? UAE President, Dubai Crown Prince visit mall amid Iran attacks

Iran war: The leaders were seen dining and also engaging in conversations with the public. People walked up to them to shake hands, and greet the leaders. 

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 3, 2026 11:09 AM IST
Show of steady leadership? UAE President, Dubai Crown Prince visit mall amid Iran attacksIran war: UAE President, Dubai Crown Prince mingle with the crowd

Iran war: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, made a surprise visit to Dubai mall amid escalating tensions. The visit comes as Iran launched air strikes, which were intercepted by UAE’s defence systems.

The casual visit has been seen as a message of reassurance for the citizens, and a show of faith in the country’s security and stability. 

The leaders were seen dining and also engaging in conversations with the public. People walked up to them to shake hands, and greet the leaders. 

Sheikh Nahyan and Sheikh Hamdan were accompanied by a number of senior officials during the visit. 

The UAE’s Defence Ministry said it has successfully intercepted 161 ballistic missiles, eight cruise missiles, and 645 UAVs. The ministry said 174 ballistic missiles were launched by Iran towards the country, and 13 fell into the sea. While 689 Iranian drones were detected, 44 landed within the country’s territory. 

“The Ministry affirmed that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets intercepting drones and cruise missiles. These interceptions led to minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian properties,”  it said. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation. "Spoke with the President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability," Modi wrote on X.

Published on: Mar 3, 2026 11:08 AM IST
