Signs of another war? Here’s what we know about what’s happening between North Korea and South Korea

Amid the ongoing Iran war, North Korea has tested its nuclear-capable multiple rocket launcher system, state media reported on Sunday. The test followed South Korea's detection of around 10 ballistic missile launches. The exercise coincides with the annual spring military drills conducted by South Korean and US forces, raising tensions between the two Koreas and concerns internationally.

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Kim Jong Un supervised the test on Saturday, which involved twelve 600mm-calibre multiple rocket launchers and two artillery companies, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Images released by KCNA showed rockets fired from large vehicles. Kim was seen observing the exercise with his daughter Ju Ae and military officials.

Kim said the drill aimed to give North Korea's adversaries within a 420 km range a sense of uneasiness and an understanding of the destructive power of tactical nuclear weapons. The rockets reportedly hit an island target more than 360 kilometres away in the East Sea of Korea.

He described the multiple rocket launcher system as a very deadly yet attractive weapon. This test follows several public appearances by his daughter, fuelling speculation about her future role in the regime.

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South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed detecting several launches into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. Seoul's presidential Blue House condemned the launches as a provocation violating United Nations Security Council resolutions and urged North Korea to stop such actions immediately.

Before the launches, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok noted that US President Donald Trump considered a meeting with Kim Jong Un would do good. The Trump administration is seeking to restart high-level talks and is considering a potential summit with Kim later this year during a planned visit to Beijing.

Kim Jong Un recently told US officials that the two countries could get along if Washington accepted Pyongyang's nuclear status. This comes as North Korea continues missile tests and shows advancing weapons capabilities.

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The joint US-South Korea exercises, called Freedom Shield, involve about 18,000 Korean troops and will run until March 19. Kim Yo Jong, a close adviser to Kim Jong Un, warned the drills may cause unimaginably terrible consequences and said they are happening at a critical time when the global security structure is rapidly collapsing and wars are breaking out in different parts of the world.