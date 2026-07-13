Sir Sam Neill, who made Jurassic Park's Dr Alan Grant unforgettable, dies at 78

New Zealand actor Sir Sam Neill, best known for playing Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise, died on July 13 at the age of 78. His family confirmed that he died peacefully in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by loved ones.

No cause of death was disclosed. Neill had revealed in 2023 that he was undergoing treatment for stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of blood cancer diagnosed in 2022. However, his family said he was cancer-free at the time of his death.

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"It is with immense sadness that the whnau (extended family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and died with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the statement read.

It added that his death was "sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free".

The family also thanked the medical staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their care and requested privacy as they mourned his loss.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the actor on X, writing, "Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories, and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."

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A career that spanned five decades

Born Nigel John Dermot Neill on September 14, 1947, in Omagh, Northern Ireland, Neill moved to New Zealand with his family in 1954. After initially studying law in Christchurch, he left the course to pursue acting and began his career with Wellington's Downstage Theatre.

His breakthrough came with Roger Donaldson's 1977 film Sleeping Dogs, followed by acclaimed performances in My Brilliant Career, Omen III: The Final Conflict, Possession, Evil Angels (A Cry in the Dark), The Hunt for Red October and Ivanhoe.

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Neill became an international star in 1993 with Jane Campion's Oscar-winning The Piano and Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park. As Dr Alan Grant, he became one of the franchise's defining faces, later returning in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion.

More than 150 screen credits

Across a career spanning more than five decades, Neill appeared in over 150 film and television productions. His film credits included Dead Calm, The Hunt for Red October, The Jungle Book, In the Mouth of Madness, Event Horizon, Bicentennial Man, The Dish, Peter Rabbit and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

On television, he appeared in Peaky Blinders, The Tudors, The Twelve, The Simpsons and Rick and Morty. He also earned a Golden Globe nomination for the miniseries Reilly, Ace of Spies.

Life beyond films

Away from acting, Neill owned the Two Paddocks vineyard in New Zealand's Central Otago region and often shared moments from farm life with fans.

In his 2023 memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, he wrote about his cancer diagnosis and treatment, revealing that writing the book gave him purpose during chemotherapy. Though his disease later went into remission, he continued receiving monthly treatment.

Neill leaves behind a filmography that stretched from New Zealand cinema to Hollywood blockbusters, earning him recognition as one of the country's most celebrated actors.