'South Asia can grow faster with more openness in terms of trade tariffs and FDI'

Underlining that India would be well placed to take advantage of the global economic ‘reshaping’ given its huge labour force and markets, Franziska Ohnsorge, World Bank’s Chief Economist for South Asia however, underlined the need to further open up the economy in terms of trade tariffs and foreign direct investments (FDIs).

In an interaction with Business Today, Ohnsorge underlined that restrictions in trade tariffs and FDI are common features across South Asian economies, which if tackled, could lead to even faster growth for the region.

“Currently, the whole global economy is reshaping. Global supply chains are reshaping because of concerns over economic fragmentation. India would be so well placed to take advantage of it, because it’s got the labour force, it’s got the skills, and the big market. It would be fantastically well placed, but it would be even better placed if it was more open... It’s difficult to really link into this global supply chains when one is so closed,” she noted.

She noted that across South Asia, tariffs are in the top quarter of emerging markets and developing economies. Further, in most South Asian countries, restrictions on FDI or forex regimes are also higher than elsewhere. “There is policy room, and these are such low hanging fruits, we know what needs to be done to open up further,” she said.

While remaining upbeat about growth prospects in South Asia, with an estimated growth of 6.4% this year, the World Bank, in its recently-released report ‘South Asia Development Update October 2024 Women, Jobs and Growth’ had highlighted that unlocking untapped potential by increasing women’s participation in the labour force and opening further to global trade and investment could help the region grow even faster and achieve its development goals.

“Most South Asian countries rank among the EMDEs least open to global trade and investment. Greater openness could boost women’s employment, spur the growth of firms, and allow the region to take better advantage of the reshaping of global supply chains and trade. Reducing the cost of conducting business could help the region better harness large-scale remittance inflows,” the report had advocated.

Ohnsorge elaborated that the report talks about two sources of untapped potential for growth. “One, of course, is female labor force participation. But the other source is trade integration, not just trade integration (but also) global trade and investment networks,” she said, adding that there are specific policy measures that can be taken for this, which can lead to a more immediate impact on growth.